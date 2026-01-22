© 2026
Northeast Report

Utility bills and affordability likely to be front and center during Healey’s latest ‘State of Commonwealth’ address

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM EST
FILE - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (at podium) during 2025's 'State of the Commonwealth' address.
Governor's Office
/
Mass.gov
FILE - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (at podium) during 2025's 'State of the Commonwealth' address.

​Making her latest “State of the Commonwealth” speech Thursday night at 7 p.m., Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is slated to talk utility bills, how her administration plans to reduce them and how the state is faring in the face of federal cuts and changes of all kinds.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos about what’s likely to come up - plus election year implications.

This piece originally aired on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
