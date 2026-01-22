Utility bills and affordability likely to be front and center during Healey’s latest ‘State of Commonwealth’ address

​Making her latest “State of the Commonwealth” speech Thursday night at 7 p.m., Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is slated to talk utility bills, how her administration plans to reduce them and how the state is faring in the face of federal cuts and changes of all kinds.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos about what’s likely to come up - plus election year implications.

—

This piece originally aired on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026