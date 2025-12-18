At informal caucus, Springfield City Council picks Whitfield to serve as next year's council president

While an official selection won’t happen until January, the city council in Springfield, Mass. appears ready to be led by a Black woman for the first time in its history.

A member of the council since 2018, Tracye Whitfield had already been serving as vice president of the body this year. On Monday, her colleagues held an informal caucus to indicate who they want to see lead the council come January.

By a vote of 8-5, they picked Whitfield, with the other five voting for Ward 3 Councilor Melvin Edwards.

Whitfield's time on the council has featured her often advocating for the inclusion of local businesses in city projects as well as for residents in financial distress.

That advocacy was on display late-last month as the council ultimately approved a tax rate that meant an average increase of $244 for homeowners.

“… it's not about politics, but about principle. I listen to my constituency,” the Councilor at Large said during the Nov. 24 meeting. “Maybe your constituency’s income is different than my constituency's income, but they are struggling. I have talked about this for the seven years that I've been on the council, that we need to look more closely at the budget.”

The council also picked Councilor at Large Jose Delgado to serve as vice president.

With Monday’s vote being informal – both included Councilors-elect Gerry Martin and Justin Hurst casting votes – an official vote will occur Monday, Jan. 5, at the council’s organizational meeting.