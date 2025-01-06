Springfield City Council holds organizational meeting as 2025 gets under way

The Springfield City Council returned to its chambers Monday to start another year of discussions and votes.

The city council representing New England’s fourth biggest city convened for its organizational meeting - featuring the adoption of council rules and the formal elections of council leadership, plus some early year council business.

Closing out the year prior, councilors held an informal caucus – nominating Ward 2 Councilor Mike Fenton for another year as president and Councilor at Large Tracye Whitfield as vice president.

Less than a month later, the votes were again unanimous – with both candidates formally nominated and approved, starting with Fenton.

Picked to serve as president a fifth time in his 15 years as a councilor, he offered prepared remarks after the vote.

“I’m grateful for your trust and confidence in me, and I will work every day to demonstrate that your trust has not been misplaced,” he said. “If past history is a guide, this year’s changing federal administration will bring in, with it, an increase in political hostility and a decrease in civility. Let us not fall into that trap. We can rise above the noise and operate our city government with dignity, professionalism and kindness.”

Whitfield also spoke after being voted in by her peers.

A council member since 2018, she previously served as vice president in 2021, before the second-in-command role went to colleague and Ward 3 Councilor Melvin Edwards for two years.

Edwards opted not to run for VP again, instead calling for unanimous backing of the next nominee to serve – in this case, Whitfield.

“I didn't write formal remarks, but I wanted to say, first, that it feels really, really good to have a unanimous vote of my colleagues on the council, so I just want to thank you all for that,” she started. “I know that we've had strife … in the past, where votes weren't unanimous, and I remember Councilor Walsh saying ‘doesn't that feel good, Tracye?’ and I was like, ‘It sure does.’ So, I just wanted to thank you all first…”

Other agenda items included the drawing of seats for the 2025 legislative session and also some regular council business.

According to Fenton, several time-sensitive items needed to be read, including petitioned amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance involving accessory dwelling units and registered marijuana dispensaries. Those items were referred to the city’s planning board.

There was also the matter of accepting $500,000 in state funds by way of a "Community One Stop for Growth" housing choice grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing & Livable Communities.

“… it is a Housing Choice grant, a competitive grant, that was awarded for pre-development work for development of housing in the former Brightwood Elementary School in the North End,” said Springfield Housing Director Gerry McCafferty while presenting the item. “This [involves] New North Citizens’ Council… along with their development partner, MPZ Development. The project itself is intended to create 55 units of affordable housing, primarily for seniors.”

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for January 27.