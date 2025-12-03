© 2025
Northeast Report

Healey, state education officials unveil new ‘framework’ for high school graduation requirements

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 3, 2025 at 9:03 AM EST
Speaking at Dedham High School on Monday, Dec. 1, Mass. Governor Maura Healey (at podium) and other officials detailed a framework the state's proposing when it comes to new high school graduation standards.
Office of Governor Maura Healey
/
Youtube
Speaking at Dedham High School on Monday, Dec. 1, Mass. Governor Maura Healey (at podium) and other officials detailed a framework the state's proposing when it comes to new high school graduation standards.

For years, passing the 10th grade MCAS test was required in order to graduate high school in Massachusetts. Just over a year ago, Ballot Question 2 ended the practice, but also left the state searching for a new way to determine student competency across the commonwealth. 

Following a year of research and debate, a framework for new graduation requirements has emerged – recommendations that also include testing. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This story originally aired on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025
Tags
News MCAShigh school graduationGovernor Maura HealeyMassachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
James Paleologopoulos
