Healey, state education officials unveil new ‘framework’ for high school graduation requirements
For years, passing the 10th grade MCAS test was required in order to graduate high school in Massachusetts. Just over a year ago, Ballot Question 2 ended the practice, but also left the state searching for a new way to determine student competency across the commonwealth.
Following a year of research and debate, a framework for new graduation requirements has emerged – recommendations that also include testing. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This story originally aired on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025