Northeast Report

DESE: Post-pandemic MCAS scores remain low, drop in some cases after ballot question vote to nix test as grad requirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:51 PM EDT
Dept. of Elementary & Secondary Ed.
/
Youtube

With few exceptions, MCAS test scores across Massachusetts show students are still struggling to achieve pre-pandemic-level results. Passing the test is no longer required to graduate high school – a potential factor that needs to be studied, officials say. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Tags
News MCASMassachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
James Paleologopoulos
