DESE: Post-pandemic MCAS scores remain low, drop in some cases after ballot question vote to nix test as grad requirement
With few exceptions, MCAS test scores across Massachusetts show students are still struggling to achieve pre-pandemic-level results. Passing the test is no longer required to graduate high school – a potential factor that needs to be studied, officials say. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.