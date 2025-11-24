Senator Peter Welch visits downtown Burlington businesses in advance of Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday isn’t until the end of the week. But at Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace Monday, Vermont Senator Peter Welch got an early start on holiday shopping, while also taking a peek at progress of the city’s largest development projects.

According to Senator Welch’s office, 99 percent of all businesses in Vermont are small businesses, and they employ more than 62 percent of the state’s workforce.

So, ahead of the holiday shopping season, the Democratic Senator was in Burlington to tout Small Business Saturday. At the Church Street Marketplace, Welch was greeted at the Outdoor Gear Exchange by co-owner Marc Sherman.

“Thanks for bringing folks by. It’s been a crazy few years. COVID was the best thing that happened to us for a while. We did really well because people had to be outside for the pandemic. So the outdoor industry did well. But then everybody overproduced and the demand and supply ratio switched for a few years. So we’re starting to see that turn around.” Sherman explained.

“You are?” Welch asks.

“Yeah and we’re also starting to see Burlington turn around,” Sherman said. “It’s been great for the last few months. It certainly feels as though we’ve got less really troubled people coming in and causing problems.”

Welch acknowledges, “Right.”

Welch then visited Phoenix Books, an independent bookshop on the Marketplace.

As he purchased a book, co-owner Renee Reiner and manager Tod Gross engaged in a conversation with Welch about credit card fees.

“You guys pay the highest credit card fees in the world,” Welch noted.

“It’s so true,” acknowledged Gross.

You guys meaning?” queried Reiner.

“Merchants,” states Welch.

“Merchants, retailers,” repeated Reiner.

Welch said, “Retailers pay the highest transaction fees. Until I was in Congress, I didn’t realize that the merchants pay the fee. It’s unbelievable.”

“And folks don’t know it,” adds Reiner.

“A lot of restaurants are adding a fee now,” noted Gross. “And I feel like we should do that too.”

Welch agreed, “It’s a real expense.”

Downtown Burlington businesses have been challenged this year by ongoing construction and utility upgrades, and a dip in Canadian tourism as a result of tariff disputes.

Sherman says the upcoming holiday shopping season will be critical for downtown merchants.

“I think there are a lot of businesses on Church Street that need to see the business this holiday season return to what it was or potentially start questioning their ability to stay downtown,” Sherman mused. “It’s been tough. But with the hotel opening up and that building leasing spaces, new housing down on South Winooski and Main Street, I think there’s a lot of hope and a lot of positive direction and this winter’s a great time for us to sort of regroup and get ready for the busy summer.”

Reiner is hoping shoppers turn to local bookstores rather than online retailers like Amazon.

“People love bookstores. There are enough stores that sell beer. There are enough stores that sell cigarettes. People love bookstores,” Reiner reiterates. “We’ve been successful creating a brand. Our ethics are high. People know that. We’re taking on Amazon. So far, we’ve been successful at the first round and so that’s getting good attention. So I am optimistic.”

Part of Welch’s visit in Burlington included getting an update on construction happening in the city’s downtown.

Welch began his tour at the AC Hotel, a part of the CityPlace project, a mixed-use development that is intended to create 350 new apartments and up to 350 hotel rooms in the downtown.

The senator was greeted by AC Hotel director of sales Brittany Burns greeted Welch as he visited the 11th floor, where apartments are being completed in the tallest building in Vermont.

“Hi!” Greets Welch.

“Nice to meet you,” Burns greets. “Welcome.”

“It’s so exciting,” enthuses Welch.

“I know,” agrees Burns.

Welch adds, “It’s unbelievable.”

S.D. Ireland Companies is one of the project’s developers. Vice President Patrick O’Brien brought Welch and the group to unoccupied apartments on the top floor.

“This floor is the last one to be done,” O’Brien explains.

Welch asks, “What’s this floor going to be?”

“It’s all apartments,” O’Brien notes.

“So how big are the apartments?” Welch wonders.

“They average 1,000 feet,” O’Brien tells the senator.

The duo opens the door and enters the apartment’s balcony.

“Wow,” Welch expresses at seeing the view.

“Yeah,” O’Brien agrees. “Isn’t that something?”

“So is this a balcony for all the ....” Welch starts.

“Each one on the 11th floor has a has a balcony.” O’Brien says.

Each of the apartments has a balcony offering expansive views of Burlington and Lake Champlain.

“They start at a little over two,” O’Brien says.

“How big is that?” asks Welch. “Is that a one bedroom or a two bedroom?”

“Two bedrooms,” confirms O’Brien. “The cool thing is that you still see the Green Mountains. And if you come up at night it really is amazing.”