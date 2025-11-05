Democratic candidate wins NY 115th Assembly District seat

The Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor, a Democrat, has been elected to represent the state’s northern region in the New York Assembly.

Supervisor Michael Cashman was the winning candidate Tuesday in the special election. The vote was called by Governor Kathy Hochul after Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, who represented the 115th District, left the seat to take a job at Clinton Community College.

The county chairs in the district were responsible for choosing the candidate in this special election. There was some drama amongst the Republicans when Congresswoman Elise Stefanik insisted leaders select her preferred candidate, the mayor of Malone. But the chairs did not relent and eventually chose newly retired New York State Police Troop B Commander Brent Davison as the candidate. The Democrat’s process was more subdued when they selected Cashman as their candidate

Unofficial election results show Cashman winning the Assembly seat 51 to 47 percent.

“Wooh. It is time to till the political landscape again. We need to replant decency and common sense and harvest dignity and respect, the fruits of a healthy democracy. This campaign is a coalition to make life more affordable, safer and focused on building a new future.” (applause out)

Meanwhile, Brent Davison spoke at a low-key Republican watch party and thanked his supporters.

“I want to wish Michael Cashman congratulations on his victory. I wish the district good luck. Hopefully things will move forward in a positive manner. The people in the district said they were looking for change, so I still think they’re looking for some kind of change. So, we just came up a little short. I don’t know what else we could do. I thank everyone who supported me.”

Davison was asked if his loss may be in part due to backlash to the federal shutdown.

“I’m not sure. I definitely had several people voicing their displeasure with the shutdown as I was knocking on doors.”

Cashman was asked why he thought voters chose him for the Assembly seat.

“I think that individuals are looking for a plan. I’ve said this many times before that we plan the work and we work the plan. I can’t speak to anyone else’s races. I’m not interested in commenting on anyone else’s. What my campaign laid out was that we’re going to work on affordability. We’re going to work on safety. We’re going to work on protecting our future and planning for our future.”

Cashman will resign from his town supervisor job and be sworn in to the Assembly seat after the vote is certified later this month. The Town of Plattsburgh will appoint a replacement.

