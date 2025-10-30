Campbell talks Trump lawsuits over national guard deployment, gender affirming care as she prepares to run for 2nd term as Mass. Attorney General

Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced her intent to run for a second term in the 2026 election this week. The former Boston City Councilor and unsuccessful mayoral candidate became the first Black woman to hold the AG role with her victory in the 2022 race. To date, no other candidates have declared for next year’s AG’s race. Her declaration comes in the midst of a series of legal challenges she’s helped bring against the administration of President Donald Trump. Campbell has signed onto a 24 state coalition challenging the Republican’s deployment of the National Guard to Chicago, which she and others describe as “unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.” The AG is also challenging the Trump administration on dozens of other issues, including the president’s aggressive deportation campaign and his Department of Justice’s efforts to subpoena Boston Children’s Hospital for documents, including patient records related to gender-affirming care. Campbell spoke with WAMC.