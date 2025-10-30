© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Campbell talks Trump lawsuits over national guard deployment, gender affirming care as she prepares to run for 2nd term as Mass. Attorney General

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Joined by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin (far left) and Conn. AG William Tong (center-left), Mass. AG Andrea Joy Campbell detailed actions she and a coalition of attorneys general were taking against multiple executive orders issued by the Trump administration. She and others spoke Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, ahead of a hearing for a challenge to an order dealing with limiting birthright citizenship. The AGs were joined by Mirian Albert (right) of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who have filed a similar suit involving La Collaborativa and the Brazilian Worker Center - all on behalf of expectant mothers impacted by the order.
Office of Mass. AG
/
YouTube
Joined by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin (far left) and Conn. AG William Tong (center-left), Mass. AG Andrea Joy Campbell detailed actions she and a coalition of attorneys general were taking against multiple executive orders issued by the Trump administration. She and others spoke Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, ahead of a hearing for a challenge to an order dealing with limiting birthright citizenship. The AGs were joined by Mirian Albert (right) of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who have filed a similar suit involving La Collaborativa and the Brazilian Worker Center - all on behalf of expectant mothers impacted by the order.

Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced her intent to run for a second term in the 2026 election this week. The former Boston City Councilor and unsuccessful mayoral candidate became the first Black woman to hold the AG role with her victory in the 2022 race. To date, no other candidates have declared for next year’s AG’s race. Her declaration comes in the midst of a series of legal challenges she’s helped bring against the administration of President Donald Trump. Campbell has signed onto a 24 state coalition challenging the Republican’s deployment of the National Guard to Chicago, which she and others describe as “unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.” The AG is also challenging the Trump administration on dozens of other issues, including the president’s aggressive deportation campaign and his Department of Justice’s efforts to subpoena Boston Children’s Hospital for documents, including patient records related to gender-affirming care. Campbell spoke with WAMC.
Tags
News Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content