With ‘interim’ dropped from title, Hampshire College President Jennifer Chrisler lays out vision, goals for western Mass. college

For the past few years, one of the most unique colleges in the country has been making headway on a yearslong turnaround plan. As a result, Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts has gone from exploring a potential merger in 2019 ... to seeing student enrollment rebound a few years later.

Now, the 55-year-old school has a new president overseeing the effort – Jennifer Chrisler.

Following months of her serving as interim president, Hampshire announced her full appointment this October. She sat down with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos to discuss how the school's navigated the last few years, what lies ahead and the role Hampshire plays in the higher education landscape.

This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025