Hampshire College picks interim prez to lead school full-time

Months after its last president departed, a western Massachusetts college has named its next leader, who had already been serving in the interim.

Hampshire College of Amherst, Mass., has appointed Jennifer Chrisler as its ninth president.



Chrisler had been serving in the interim for several months, ever since the departure of Ed Wingenbach, who left to lead the American College of Greece in Athens.



His six years included leading the college as it rebounded from various struggles – struggles that led to the school considering a merger plan at one point, as well as an admission freeze in the fall of 2019.



Chrisler also joined Hampshire that year, serving as a chief advancement officer and later, as VP of Institutional Support.



She's also held leadership roles at UMass Dartmouth and Smith College and is the former executive director of the Family Equality Council.