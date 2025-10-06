Albany man who confessed to killing and burying parents in backyard pleads not guilty

The man who confessed to killing and burying his parents in a backyard in Albany last month appeared in County Court Monday for his arraignment.

53-year-old Lorenz Kraus confessed to killing his parents Theresia and Franz Kraus after law enforcement agencies discovered a pair of bodies in the backyard of the Kraus’ home on Crestwood Court.

Kraus is facing multiple murder charges and an identity theft charge for allegedly stealing money from his parent’s estates after they died, he has pleaded not guilty.

Kraus’ defense attorney, Rebekah Sokol, says she is looking into whether police were at the CBS 6 station when her client confessed.

“I’m still where I was a couple weeks ago, still very concerned about it. I’m waiting for a lot more information to come through, in terms of discovery, in terms of what was going on behind the scenes. What if any conversations were there with the police, it’s something I don’t have – it’s a concern of mine, you see something like that, that’s obviously one of the first areas I’m going to start looking. But again, it’s very, very early,” Sokol said.