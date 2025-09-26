Man who confessed to killing his parents in a TV interview charged with murder

Lorenz F. Kraus was charged with murder Thursday after he confessed in a television news interview to killing his parents in their Albany home and later burying their bodies in the backyard, where investigators discovered human remains earlier this week.



Police say the 53-year-old will be arraigned Friday morning on multiple charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse.



WRGB-Channel 6 aired the extended interview with Kraus on its 6 p.m. broadcast Thursday, after posting a short video on social media just before 5 p.m. that Kraus had confessed before being apprehended in the station’s parking lot by Albany police.



Neighbors say Franz and Theresia Kraus — who would today be 92 and 83, respectively — disappeared around 2017.



Albany Police said Thursday the investigation began with a call from the Social Security Administration in May about alleged fraud.