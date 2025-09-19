© 2025
SLA Approves Extended Liquor and Wine Sale Hours in Albany County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
"I think as a small shop owner, it's going to have a big impact on my business. " ~ Joe Maloney, owner, the Wine Shop in Albany.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
The SLA decision is the latest development in a broader conversation around New York’s alcohol policy, which now also includes a new proposal from Senator George Borrello. His bill would allow grocery stores to sell wine, but only if the wine is produced in New York State. The legislation aims to support local agriculture while expanding consumer access.

The New York State Liquor Authority has approved the expansion of liquor store hours in Albany County. 

New rules allow liquor stores to operate from 8 AM to Midnight on weekdays and 10 AM to 10 PM on Sundays, year-round.

Alexandra Becker, with the law firm Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, is an alcoholic beverage licensing and compliance expert. She says the new law recognizes a changing world.

"Everyone's working different, you know, shifts different hours. And so there may be a lot of people who are not able to do their shopping, you know, in sort of the traditional business hours. And you know, allowing these stores to stay open to serve these customers, I think, is beneficial both to the businesses and to the consumers.”

Becker says the new regulations align with policies allowing 24-hour beer sales in grocery and convenience stores.
