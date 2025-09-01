Acting mayor of Easthampton, Mass., seeks full term, becomes 4th candidate in mayoral race

The interim mayor of Easthampton, Mass., says he will run for the full-time gig.

Salem Derby, previously president of the Easthampton City Council, has been serving as the city’s mayor in the interim since the sudden departure of Nicole LaChapelle in July.

The position was passed to him per city charter, but he now says he will formally seek the mayor's office by running in November.

In a Facebook post, Derby touched on his time as a business owner and over 20 years as a teacher, in addition to 22 years on the city council.

He joins a crowded field, including executive assistant to the mayor's office, Lindsi Sekula, fellow city councilor JT Tirrell and resident Robert Laferriere.

This piece originally aired on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025