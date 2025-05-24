As more Easthampton mayoral candidates appear, current-mayor's exec. assistant readies campaign kickoff

With its current-mayor not running for re-election, Easthampton, Mass. is guaranteed new leadership in 2026. Before papers can formally be taken out, several candidates have already declared they intend to run - including a familiar face in the mayor’s office.

It's been two years since Nicole LaChapelle announced she would not seek a fourth term, putting the mayor's office up for grabs in the Hampshire County city of 16,000.

Councilor Jason Tirrell announced his candidacy in front of Nashawannuck Pond earlier this month, and according to The Daily Hampshire Gazette, resident Robert Laferriere also intends to run.

But first out of the gate and forming a committee to run was Lindsi Sekula - LaChapelle's longtime executive assistant – now hoping to secure a four-year term.

"For me, I'm not a politician - I am not looking to go any further than Easthampton,” she tells WAMC. “I have an invested interest here as a resident, as a mother with kids in the school system, as someone who's worked inside city hall for the last six-and-a-half years - just a passion for public service now.”

That service has included helping put together budgets, spearheading work on projects and also helping put the latest city website together in 2020.

Sekula tells WAMC she moved to Easthampton in 2017 with her now-husband and three kids, joining LaChapelle soon after the mayor won her first election.

It’s a unique position to be in, she says. Having met numerous residents, local leaders and business owners, Sekula says she’s familiar with the everyday issues and needs of the city that sits below Mount Tom.

It also presents its own challenges as a candidate.

“I think the hardest part for me has been, as a municipal employee, I can't do anything!” she explains. "Not being in control of my own campaign has been really hard - not being able to call people, ask for donations, fundraising - any of that, I'm all hands-off. I can't even manage my own webpage right now - that's all being handled by my campaign team.”

Sekula spoke with WAMC during a day off from work. She’s also not officially on a ballot yet – no one is, since nomination papers won’t be available until July 1.

But, she says, those challenges don’t compare to what she hopes to tackle if elected. One of the most pertinent matters is housing.

“I lived in federal, subsidized housing for 10 years of my life as a single mother, before purchasing my first home in Easthampton - I really understand what it's like to need housing and we are still in a housing crisis and we need affordable housing,” she says. “But, I also have aging parents who can't even find a condo in Easthampton that they can afford. So, the real estate is small, but the need is large and we have to figure that out.”

There are housing developments underway, like the 200-some unit Sierra Vista Commons project off Route 10, but Easthampton’s housing market only seems to be getting pricier.

While not a complete picture, real estate brokerage company Redfin claims median home sale prices in Easthampton are up to $471,000 as of last month - an 18.3 percent increase over last year.

Sekula says she would focus on “smart zoning” and “smart growth.” Other priorities include keeping up funding for Easthampton Public Schools and economic development work she credits the current mayor with fostering.

She adds transparency would also be at the top of the list if elected – a mayorship that would be ready practically out-of-the-box.

“Really, my platform is really practical and rooted in constituent listening - I know what residents want, because I've had my ear to the door the whole time, and I know how to serve Easthampton,” Sekula says. “There's no transition period on Day One because I've already been in the office, working alongside the administration - I'm ready to go. Jan. 1 - I know what needs to be done, and I can do it with continuity and consistency and care.”

A formal campaign kick-off is scheduled for June 28. City elections are on Nov. 4, with the race for mayor subject to ranked choice voting.