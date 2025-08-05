Kyle Schwarber homered twice, including a grand slam, as the now NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Baltimore Orioles 13-3. The Phillies increased their NL East lead to 1 1/2 games over the Mets, who lost 7-6 to the Guardians in 10 innings. Schwarber's six RBIs increased his major league-leading total to 94. Harrison Bader, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa and Weston Wilson also went deep for the NL East-leading Phillies. Philadelphia starter Jesús Luzardo allowed a two-run homer to Tyler O’Neill and a solo shot to Jordan Westburg over six innings.

Final Cleveland 7 N.Y. Mets 6

Pete Alonso hit his 251st career homer Monday night to pull within one of Darryl Strawberry’s New York Mets franchise record, but the Cleveland Guardians earned a 7-6, 10-inning win after squandering a five-run lead. Gabriel Arias’ 440-foot, three-run homer to left-center ended a five-run sixth inning against Sean Manaea, who surrendered RBI singles to David Fry and Carlos Santana earlier in the inning. Alonso, starting at designated hitter for the 59th time in his career, hit a 388-foot blast to left-center in the bottom half against Slade Cecconi. Alonso had his fourth hit, an RBI single, in the eighth, before Mark Vientos delivered the game-tying sacrifice fly.

Final Texas 8 N.Y. Yankees 5

Josh Jung hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, after Joc Pederson’s pinch-hit homer in the ninth, and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 8-5. Jung connected off Jake Bird after Wyatt Langford was intentionally walked with two outs. Pederson tied with a 408-foot shot off Devin Williams. Paul Goldschmidt led off the game with a home run and scored three times for the Yankees, who have lost four in a row.

Aaron Judge will be activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday, when he is eligible to come off 10-day injured list. He hasn't played since July 25 because of a flexor strain in his right elbow. Judge hit off Yankees minor league pitchers at the team's complex in Tampa for the second day in a row Monday, then was in Texas for the series opener. Manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees lost 8-5 in 10 innings that the two-time AL MVP would be available Tuesday. If he plays in Texas, Boone says Judge will be the designated hitter.

Final Boston 8 Kansas City 5

Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer and Brayan Bello pitched six effective innings, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 for their sixth consecutive victory. Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs, and Duran added a leaping, run-saving catch in front of the Green Monster in the fourth. Bello allowed an unearned run and six hits. The Royals got back-to-back homers from Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia off Jorge Alcala as part of a four-run eighth. But Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his 21st save.

Final Houston 8 Miami 2

Final Toronto 15 Colorado 1

Final L.A. Angels 5 Tampa Bay 1

Final Detroit 6 Minnesota 3

Final Milwaukee 3 Atlanta 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 San Francisco 4

Final Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Final Arizona 6 San Diego 2

Final St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Max Muncy from the injured list and put fellow infielder Tommy Edman on the list Monday. Muncy has been out since July 2, missing nearly five weeks with a bone bruise in his knee after a collision on a tag play during a game against the Chicago White Sox. The veteran slugger had been on a monthlong roll at the time of his injury, boosting his OPS to .832 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs. But just when Muncy is healthy enough to return, the NL West-leading Dodgers are losing Edman after he aggravated his injured right ankle.

Seattle's Cal Raleigh, known as "Big Dumper," has been a powerhouse this season, hitting 42 homers. Manager Dan Wilson praises his defensive skills as a catcher, highlighting his ability to lead the pitching staff. Raleigh's dual role as a slugger and catcher is impressive, especially as Seattle fights for a playoff spot. Despite the physical demands, Raleigh's focus and consistency have been key to his success. His achievements are part of a broader trend of increased offensive production from MLB catchers. Raleigh's performance stands out, earning admiration from fans and peers alike.

NFL

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told The Associated Press that he isn’t sure how long the contract standoff with James Cook will last after the running back declined to participate in practice for a second straight day. Cook wore a white hat, red Bills pullover and blue shorts upon briefly entering the practice field, before ducking into a portable bathroom. He then left the field, exiting through the trainer’s tent and did not re-appear during the two-hour session. This marks the second day Cook has not participated in practice in the fourth-year player’s next step in escalating his bid to extend the final year of his contract.

Saquon Barkley has declined an invitation to join President Donald Trump's council on sports, fitness, and nutrition. The council is being revitalized under an executive order that also reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test for American children. Barkley, a standout player for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was on a list with other sports personalities. Barkley explained Monday that he declined due to a busy schedule. Trump reestablished the fitness test last week, a program that began in 1966 but was phased out during the Obama administration. Barkley recently won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

The San Francisco 49ers have brought back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator to revive their struggling defense. The team hopes he can recreate the success of 2019 when the defense helped them reach the Super Bowl. Saleh returns after being fired as head coach of the New York Jets. The 49ers aren't alone in making coaching changes. Detroit, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay have also replaced coordinators because of promotions or departures. Other teams such as Houston, Cincinnati, and Seattle have made changes to spark improvement. These moves could significantly impact which teams succeed in the upcoming season.

NBA

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $228 million contract extension, an AP source has confirmed. Fox has career averages of 21.5 points and 6.1 assists over eight NBA seasons. He is currently under contract for the final year of his five-year, $163 million deal. The extension starts in the 2026-27 season.

NCAA

The NCAA has decided not to expand the men's and women's basketball tournaments beyond 68 teams in 2026. Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, announced the decision. Discussions about possibly expanding to 72 or 76 teams for the 2027 tournaments remain ongoing. NCAA President Charlie Baker believes adding teams could enhance the tournament's value. He mentioned having productive talks with TV partners CBS and Warner Bros. Their current deal, valued at about $1.1 billion annually, runs through 2032.

COLLEGE TENNIS

This should be an exhilarating moment for college tennis. Wimbledon featured a record 26 current or former college players in men’s singles and nine more in the women’s draw. Yet this breakthrough is occurring as the threat of elimination faces numerous tennis programs. Division I schools dropping tennis programs since 2023 include Central Arkansas, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Louisiana-Monroe, Radford, St. Francis College, San Francisco, Seattle and UTEP. Nearly two dozen men’s or women’s tennis programs were eliminated during the pandemic.

FORMER TENNESSEE COACH ANNOUNCES 2026 SENATE BID

Former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley has announced his 2026 Republican bid for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. He is running against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. Dooley is backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and on Monday joined a GOP field that includes U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins. Kemp turned to Dooley after deciding not to run himself. Dooley has never held elective office and plans to run as a political outsider. He aims to bring "Georgia common sense" and work with President Donald Trump. Dooley's candidacy has already faced criticism for his lack of conservative credentials.

