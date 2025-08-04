WAMC Sports Report 8/4/25: Red Sox beat sloppy Astros 6-1 behind Giolito's stellar start

Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela had consecutive RBI singles in a six-run fourth inning filled with five Houston mistakes, Lucas Giolito pitched a season-high eight stellar innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Astros 6-1 to complete a series sweep. Connor Wong added a sacrifice fly and Wilyer Abreu was credited with a sacrifice on a safety squeeze for an RBI during the inning, sending Boston to its third straight win over the AL West leaders and fifth in a row overall. Giolito gave up the run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Final Miami 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins completed the first sweep of the New York Yankees in franchise history a 7-3 victory on Sunday. The Marlins (55-55) won all three games against the Yankees (60-52) to reach .500 for the first time since April 15. They became the first major league team to go from 16 or more games under .500 to a .500 record since the Rays in 2014. Yankees starter Luis Gil struck out three and surrendered five runs and five hits while issuing four walks in his season debut.

Luis Gil waited several long months to return to the mound. The New York Yankees’ young right-hander last year became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to be voted AL Rookie of the Year. But his 2025 campaign was placed on hold after being diagnosed in March with a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder. Sunday’s start hardly went the way Gil would have hoped. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings after allowing five hits and five runs in a 7-3 loss to the Marlins that marked the first Miami sweep of the Yankees in franchise history.

Final San Francisco 12 N.Y. Mets 4

Rafael Devers snapped out of a slump with a homer and four RBIs in the San Francisco Giants’ 12-4 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. Rookie Carson Whisenhunt (1-0) threw 5 1/3 innings for his first win in the majors to help the Giants take two of three from the Mets following a six-game losing streak. New York dropped a half-game behind Philadelphia — a 2-0 winner at home over Detroit on Sunday night — for the NL East lead. The Mets have lost five of six. Making his second career start, Whisenhunt allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits, including Francisco Lindor’s first-inning homer. Devers’ three-run homer capped a four-run third against Frankie Montas (3-2).

Final Philadelphia 2 Detroit 0

Cristopher Sánchez pitched eight sparkling innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his 38th homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0. Philadelphia took two of three in the weekend series to move back into first place in the NL East, a half-game better than the New York Mets. Sánchez surrendered five hits, struck out six and walked one. Jhoan Duran handled the ninth for his second save with the Phillies and No. 18 overall. The hard-throwing closer, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Wednesday, fanned Riley Greene with a 102.5 mph fastball for the final out.

Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Tampa Bay 0

Final Chicago Cubs 5 Baltimore 3

Final Arizona 6 Athletics 4

Final Minnesota 5 Cleveland 4

Final Kansas City 7 Toronto 4

Final Seattle 5 Texas 4

Final Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 2

Final Milwaukee 14 Washington 3

Final Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 5

Final San Diego 7 St. Louis 3

Final L.A. Angels 8 Chicago White Sox 5

A record crowd for a regular-season Major League Baseball game got to see all the pomp and pageantry with the MLB Speedway Classic before the rain washed out the game itself in the bottom of the first inning. Fans returning Sunday only wanted to watch baseball. They got to see the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 after resuming their suspended game. Fans enjoyed star Tim McGraw and Pitbull in the rain that wound up washing out the first MLB regular-season game in the state of Tennessee. The game itself inside the infield of the historic Bristol Motor Speedway was the big draw.

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom became the fastest pitcher in major league history to reach 1,800 career strikeouts by games and innings. In the second inning against Seattle, deGrom got Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford to swing through a 98.7 mph four-seam fastball for his fourth K of the game. With the strikeout, deGrom became the fasted to 1,800 career Ks in both games (240) and innings pitched (1,493 1/3). The 37-year-old right-hander beat the marks of a pair of left-handers. Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson needed 243 games to record 1,800 strikeouts. It took the Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale 1,498 innings.

WNBA

Final New York 87 Connecticut 78

Sabrina Ionescu scored 36 points, Emma Meesseman had 11 points in her return to the WNBA and the New York Liberty snapped a four-game losing streak with an 87-78 win over the Connecticut Sun. Jonquel Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Liberty, who were without All-Star Breanna Stewart for a fourth-straight game because of a bruised knee. Tina Charles had 17 points and eight rebounds and Aneesah Morrow 16 points and nine rebounds for the the Sun, who handed the Liberty their worst loss of the season on Friday 78-62.

Final Atlanta 99 Washington 83

Final Indiana 78 Seattle 74

Final Phoenix 83 Chicago 67

Final Las Vegas 101 Golden State 77

Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca said the potential deal to buy the Connecticut Sun for a record amount and move the team still needs approval from the WNBA Board of Governors. Pagliuca released a statement through his group on social media confirming they made an offer to buy the team and move them out of Mohegan Sun Arena, but said there were still approvals that had not been obtained from the WNBA.

PGA TOUR WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Young is finally a PGA Tour winner and there was no stopping him in at the Wyndham Championship. Young took any drama out of the final round when he made five straight birdies led by nine shots. He coasted home from there and shot 68 to win by six. The victory follows seven runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour. He becomes the 1,000th player to win a PGA Tour-recognized event. Matti Schmid got the 70th and final spot for the postseason by closing with three straight birdies. Davis Thompson three-putted the final hole to miss out.

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Miyu Yamashita of Japan captured her first major title when she withstood a charge by Charley Hull by not making a bogey until the outcome of the Women’s British Open was no longer in doubt. She closed with a 2-under 70 on Sunday for a two-shot victory. Yamashita holed two big par putts on the back nine at Royal Porthcawl, the last one when Hull had closed to within one shot of the lead. Hull had to settle for a 69 to tie for second with Minami Katsu of Japan. Japanese players now have won four of the last nine majors in women’s golf. Mao Saigo won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.

THE U.S. TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Track turned into a contact sport when sprinter Kenny Bednarek shoved Noah Lyles after Lyles beat him to the finish line in the 200-meter final at U.S. championships. Lyles reeled in Bednarek in the homestretch to win in 19.63 seconds. As he was crossing the finish line, Lyles turned to Bednarek in the lane next to him and said something. A few steps after they crossed, Bednarek reached out and gave Lyles a two-handed shove. Lyles turned around, backpedaled and reached his arms out, then kept jawing at Bednarek. Their argument continued into the start of the NBC interview.

Sha’Carri Richardson narrowly missed qualifying for the 200-meter final at the U.S. track and field championships. She finished fourth in her heat with a time of 22.56 seconds. Last weekend, Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was held for over 18 hours. Richardson has an automatic spot in the 100 meters at the world championships in Tokyo as the defending champion. This was her first 200-meter race of the season. She won a bronze medal at the distance during the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

NASCAR

William Byron fought off fuel worries in the closing laps to win the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway. Byron went the last 144 laps of the 350-lap race without a stop en route to his second victory of the season — he won the Daytona 500 in February — and 15th overall. He also took the season points lead from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Byron lost gambles on fuel twice this season, at Michigan and Indianapolis, but held on with the help of a caution-filled final stage to win by 1.192 seconds over pole-sitter Chase Briscoe. Byron led 141 laps. Brad Keselowski was third. He came into the race needing a win to get into the playoffs.

TENNIS NATIONAL BANK OPEN

Clara Tauson of Denmark upset second-seeded Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday night to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. The 6-foot Tauson, seeded 16th in the hard-court event, avenged a loss to Swiatek at Wimbledon to set up a match Tuesday with sixth-seeded Australian Open winner Madison Keys of the United States. Tauson won her lone tour title in New Zealand in January, beating fellow Montreal quarterfinalist Naomi Osaka of Japan in the final. Keys outlasted 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova of Czechia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the windy afternoon session. Osaka also advanced in the afternoon, routing Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes — the second-fastest victory of her career.

MLS

Inter Miami says star Lionel Messi is dealing with a minor muscle injury in his right leg after being hurt in the opening minutes of Saturday’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa. Messi underwent tests on his right leg after experiencing discomfort following a play in which he fell while being challenged by a pair of Necaxa defenders. His timeline for return isn’t yet known, though it seems unlikely that he will be available for Miami’s next Leagues Cup match against UNAM Pumas on Wednesday. Inter Miami said in a release that Messi’s medical clearance will depend on how he responds to treatment.

VERMONT GREEN FC CHAMPIONSHIP

Another Burlington, Vermont soccer team has won a national title. Vermont Green FC won their first-ever United Soccer League, League 2 championship Saturday night. They beat the Seattle-based Ballard FC 2-1, capping off an undefeated regular season. It was Vermont's first championship appearance since its start in 2022. The win comes eight months after the University of Vermont's men's soccer team won the NCAA championship in December. They beat Marshal 2-1 in December, with UVM's Max Kissel scoring the game-winner. On Saturday night, Kissel scored the game-winning goal for Green FC.

