Midday Magazine

Clarksville residents hope to be "America's Favorite Couple'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 3, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT
Samantha Simmons
A local couple is counting down the days — and the votes — in a nationwide contest dubbed “America’s Favorite Couple.”

Clarksville resident Jordan Lemley and fiancé Vincent Castelli met 10-years-ago after being “friends of friends.”

The couple was set to get married this week, but had to postpone because of medical issues within the family. I met the couple at Albany’s “Lark Hall,” where they had hoped to marry, to learn more about their relationship and ask why they entered the contest.  

The “America’s Favorite Couple” contest ends September 4.
