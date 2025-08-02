Greenfield Triathlon set to kick off tomorrow

The Greenfield Triathlon, New England’s longest-running triathlon, is set to kick off tomorrow.

More than 150 athletes are already registered for the 41st annual race.

The long-running event through hilly western Masschausetts features a foot race, cycling competiion, and a swim event in the Green River.

Last year, the swimming portion of the race was canceled due to high bacteria levels in the river.

But Christy Moore, City of Greenfield Recreation Director and Greenfield Triathlon race director, expects this year should go off without a hitch.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m.