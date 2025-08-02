© 2025
Midday Magazine

Greenfield Triathlon set to kick off tomorrow

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 2, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
Greenfield Triathlon swim event
Greenfield Triathlon Facebook
Greenfield Triathlon swim event

The Greenfield Triathlon, New England’s longest-running triathlon, is set to kick off tomorrow.

More than 150 athletes are already registered for the 41st annual race.

The long-running event through hilly western Masschausetts features a foot race, cycling competiion, and a swim event in the Green River.

Last year, the swimming portion of the race was canceled due to high bacteria levels in the river.

But Christy Moore, City of Greenfield Recreation Director and Greenfield Triathlon race director, expects this year should go off without a hitch.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
