WAMC Sports Report 8/1/25: MLB trade deadline tracker: Yankees fortify bullpen, Mets acquire Mullins

Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone and the New York Yankees have fortified their bullpen for the stretch run, acquiring All-Star relievers David Bednar and Camilo Doval in separate deals as they made a flurry of moves Thursday. The Yankees also added reliever Jake Bird from Colorado and speedy utilityman José Caballero from Tampa Bay — right in the middle of their game against the Rays. New York sent reserve infielder Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees shipped three prospects to last-place Pittsburgh in exchange for Bednar, and four minor leaguers to San Francisco for Doval.

The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-hander Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the major league trade deadline. This move bolsters their rotation but falls short of the front-line starter they were seeking. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow acknowledges fans' frustration but remains optimistic about the team's playoff chances. The Dodgers will receive minor league players James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard in exchange for May. The Red Sox also acquired lefty Steven Matz from St. Louis. Despite these additions, the Red Sox's moves are seen as less impactful compared to their AL East rivals.

The New York Mets have acquired center fielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles for three minor league pitchers before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The last-place Orioles received right-handers Raimon Gómez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh. The speedy Mullins gives the Mets an all-around upgrade in center, where Tyrone Taylor was playing terrific defense but providing little offense. Versatile veteran Jeff McNeil has also been getting starts in center because of his bat, but he has much more experience at second base and the corner outfield spots. The 30-year-old Mullins, an All-Star in 2021, can become a free agent this fall. He’s batting .229 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs — but his numbers have picked up dramatically of late.

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Harrison Bader for two minor leaguers, their second deal with the Minnesota Twins in two days after landing closer Jhoan Duran. The 31-year-old Bader, a 2021 Gold Glove winner, remains a strong defender at all three outfield spots and has 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .778 OPS in 96 games. Bader adds another bat to an outfield that has struggled to put up big offensive numbers. He also has postseason experience, playing in five postseason series with the Cardinals, Yankees and Mets with a .809 OPS and five career homers.

Final N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 4

Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice homered in the first two innings and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 in a game delayed by rain for nearly three hours Thursday. The Yankees highlighted a busy trade-deadline day by agreeing to acquire reliever David Bednar from Pittsburgh in a deal they were working to finalize. Stanton hit his eighth homer since returning from tendinitis in both elbows last month four batters in for a 3-0 lead against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot (6-9). Rice hit a three-run homer into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center to make it 6-0. New York starter Marcus Stroman (3-3) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Pepiot was tagged for seven runs and six hits in four innings.

Final Seattle 6 Texas 0

Final Atlanta 12 Cincinnati 11

Seattle reliever Trent Thornton was injured while coming off the mound on a ground ball in the ninth inning Thursday night and was carted off the field during the Mariners’ 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Thornton was using crutches to get around the Mariners’ locker room after the game and the team did not have an official diagnosis of the lower left leg injury he sustained on the grounder hit by Adolis Garcia with two outs. Thornton said he feared it was a significant Achilles injury and that he would have an MRI on Friday.

Carlos Correa is returning to Houston. The Astros reacquired the three-time All-Star shortstop from the Minnesota Twins just before Thursday’s trade deadline. Correa spent his first seven years in Houston. He became one of the most beloved players in franchise history, helping the team to six playoff appearances, three American League pennants and its first World Series title in 2017. That title was tainted by a sign-stealing scandal. The Twins are covering some of Correa's remaining contract and getting minor-league pitcher Matt Mikulski in return.

The San Diego Padres made several bold moves at yet another trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller added hard-throwing closer Mason Miller from the Athletics and All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Baltimore while swinging five total deals for seven major league players. The Padres got Miller and starter JP Sears from the A's, landed catcher Freddy Fermín from Kansas City and acquired O’Hearn and outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Orioles. Miller bolsters the Padres' already deep bullpen, while O'Hearn, Laureano and Fermín could all address obvious holes in the Padres' lineup.

Final L.A. Chargers 34 Detroit 7

The NFL season kicked off at the annual Hall of Fame game with a moment of silence for the four people killed earlier this week by a shooter who was targeting league headquarters in New York. The gunman also wounded a league employee in the shooting Monday night. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC he visited the employee for an hour on Wednesday and said he was improving. There was increased security Thursday night around Tom Benson Stadium, where Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

On his third team in his fifth season, Trey Lance played like a No. 3 overall pick. Lance threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Detroit Lions 34-7 in the Hall of Fame game that kicked off the NFL’s preseason Thursday night. The game opened with a moment of silence for the four people killed earlier this week by a shooter who was targeting league headquarters in New York. The gunman also wounded a league employee in the shooting Monday night. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC he visited the employee for an hour on Wednesday.

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin has asked the Washington Commanders to trade him because of a contract dispute. That's according to two people with knowledge of the request. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were private. McLaurin has been holding in at training camp. The veteran reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue. McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.

A person with knowledge of the details says Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million extension with the New York Knicks. The Knicks gave up five first-round picks to acquire Bridges last June and he rewarded them by taking less than he could have earned to lock in to a future with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Bridges could have earned $156 million in this deal, or even more by waiting until his contract expired next summer. The person who confirmed the deal to The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced.

Final Golden State 68 Washington 67

