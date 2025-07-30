Juvenile charged in Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned, dangerousness hearing scheduled

A suspect shot by police after he allegedly pulled a gun and fired it at the Holyoke Mall was arraigned this week, all while activity at the shopping center resumes with an increased police presence.

Mall shoppers were greeted with extra security over the weekend as state and local police patrolled the area, following Friday’s chaos.

The 1.6 million square foot mall in Holyoke was shut down that night after police and a teen shoplifting suspect exchanged gunfire.

No bystanders were wounded in the shooting, according to Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and Police Chief Brian Keenan.

Holding an emergency press conference hours later, Keenan said the shooting appeared to stem from a reported shoplifting incident.

“Around 4:30 [p.m.] a mall security guard observed the suspect shoplifting. Security officers contacted two Holyoke police officers who were working a paid detail at the mall,” Keenan said. “When the officers approached the suspect by the entrance to the Round1 store, the suspect produced a firearm. Officers and the subject exchanged gunfire. The officer was not struck … the suspect was shot in the leg. Our officers immediately provided first aid, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Authorities say the confrontation happened by the entrance of Round1, a bowling alley and arcade found near the mall’s center. Officers also recovered the suspect’s firearm, later described to media as a “semi-automatic pistol.”

Speaking with the Springfield Republican/MassLive over the weekend, Keenan described the suspect as a 17-year-old from Springfield. In an email to WAMC, Holyoke PD confirmed the officer said to have shot the juvenile is on personal leave, per protocol.

On Monday, the suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, was arraigned virtually as he continues to recover.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says probable cause was found and a dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4, with a judge ordering bail be “set at $100,000 cash, without prejudice.”

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mayor Garcia said events like the shooting are why the local police and fire departments train and perform drills at the mall.

“Although I wish I could sit up here and say that it'll never happen again, gun violence, across the United States, is a common issue that we see and hear about every single day, and all we can do is be ready, educate as much as possible, implement preventative ideas and strategies and just be ready and prepared …” he said.

Both Garcia and Keenan emphasized the mall was safe to shop in. The mall’s owner and operator, Pyramid Management Group, sent the following statement to WAMC.

The safety and well-being of our guests, tenants, and employees remain our highest priority at Holyoke Mall. We are committed to providing a secure and welcoming environment, and we continue to take proactive steps to strengthen safety protocols throughout the property. In close collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, these measures are continually reviewed and enhanced to meet evolving safety needs, including our Parental Escort Policy which has been in place for several years. In addition, Holyoke Mall regularly conducts emergency preparedness drills, training sessions, and risk assessments to ensure our team is equipped to respond swiftly and effectively in any situation. We also encourage guests to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to mall security or local authorities.

We remain steadfast in our efforts to foster a safe, family-friendly environment for all who visit, work, and shop at Holyoke Mall.

Authorities have not yet announced what charges the suspect is facing.