WAMC Sports News 7/28/25: Suzuki, Sabathia, Wagner highlight Baseball Hall of Fame induction

If you want someone for your next celebrity roast, Ichiro Suzuki could be your guy. Mixing sneaky humor with heartfelt messages, Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese-born player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and stole the show Sunday in Cooperstown.

Morning showers and gloomy skies delayed the ceremonies by an hour, but the moisture gave way to bright skies and warm temperatures. The sun seemed its brightest during Suzuki’s acceptance speech. The outfielder was joined by pitcher CC Sabathia, also elected in his first year of eligibility, and closer Billy Wagner, who made it in his final try on the writers' ballot. Suzuki fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection and he took a jab at the unidentified sports writer who didn't vote for him.

A pair of Era Committee selections rounded out the Class of 2025: Dave Parker, who earned the nickname Cobra during 20 big league seasons, and slugger Dick Allen. Parker died June 28, just a month before he was to be inducted. Tom Hamilton and Tom Boswell were also honored during Hall of Fame weekend. Hamilton has been the primary radio broadcaster for the Cleveland Guardians franchise for 35 seasons and received the Ford C. Frick Award. Boswell, a retired sports columnist who spent his entire career with The Washington Post, was honored with the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.

Final N.Y. Yankees 4 Philadelphia 3

Ryan McMahon sparked a comeback with a tying, two-run double in a four-run second inning against Zack Wheeler, and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to salvage the finale of a three-game series. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made a spectacular leaping grab and tag of Cody Bellinger at the plate for an inning-ending double play that denied the Yankees a run in the third Austin Wells hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Trent Grisham an RBI single against Wheeler, who tied his career high with three hit batters. Rookie Otto Kemp had his first big league multi-homer game and Nick Castellanos also went deep.

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge went on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, but a scan showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament of the two-time AL MVP. Judge was sent for an MRI on Saturday and missed just his second game this season, a 9-4 loss to Philadelphia. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection and was put on the injured list Sunday. He hopes to return to action in 10 days to two weeks, initially as a designated hitter. Judge's roster spot was taken by Amed Rosario, an infielder and outfielder acquired from Washington on Saturday night.

The New York Yankees have added some infield depth, acquiring Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals for pitcher Clayton Beeter and a minor leaguer. The move came hours after New York said star slugger Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list — and one day after the Yankees obtained third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies for two pitching prospects. The versatile and speedy Rosario can play third base, second base, shortstop and the outfield. He’s a right-handed hitter with an .816 OPS against left-handed pitching, which makes him a good fit for a part-time role with the Yankees. The last-place Nationals also receive 18-year-old outfield prospect Browm Martinez.

Final N.Y. Mets 5 San Francisco 3

Ronny Mauricio and Juan Soto homered in the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 to match a season best with their seventh straight win. Mauricio had a career-high four hits, going 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a tying homer from the bottom spot in the batting order. Jeff McNeil also doubled twice to help the Mets complete a three-game sweep and extend their NL East lead to 1 1/2 games over Philadelphia. Matt Chapman hit two homers and drove in all three runs for the Giants, who loaded the bases in the ninth on two walks and a hit batter. Edwin Díaz struck out Willy Adames and Chapman to end it.

Final Boston 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Boston Red Sox hung on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Sunday for a series win. Rookie Roman Anthony added an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who captured their first series since the All-Star break. Boston had a 10-game winning streak entering the break. Boston closer Aroldis Chapman walked off the mound with an apparent injury in the eighth inning. In to face the top of the Dodgers' order, his velocity was noticeably down to the mid-90 mph on his fastball instead of the high 90s to low 100s. Michael Conforto hit a solo homer and had two doubles for the Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman thinks he’ll be able to pitch in a couple of days after walking off the mound with a back spasm in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “It’s just a spasm. It should be gone in a couple of days,” he said through a team translator after the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 for a series victory. In to face the top of the Dodgers’ order, his velocity was noticeably down to mid-90 mph on his fastball instead of the high 90s to low 100s. Manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out to the mound to visit him after Shohei Ohtani flew out to the left-field warning track. Jordan Hicks entered and got out of a two-on, one-out mess when Teoscar Hernández lined to second and Ceddanne Rafaela dove to the bag, beating Hyeseong Kim for double play. The 37-year-old Chapman is having one of his better seasons in the majors with 18 saves and a 1.30 ERA, with much better control. He's walked just 11 in 41 1/3 innings.

Final Baltimore 5 Colorado 1

Final Cincinnati 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Washington 7 Minnesota 2

Final Texas 8 Atlanta 1

Final Detroit 10 Toronto 4

Final Kansas City 4 Cleveland 1

Final Athletics 7 Houston 1

Final L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 0

Final Milwaukee 3 Miami 2

Final San Diego 9 St. Louis 2

Final Chicago Cubs 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to start on the mound Wednesday as he continues his buildup from elbow surgery that kept him from pitching all last season. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday before the series finale in Boston that the plan is for Ohtani to work four innings at Cincinnati, with an off day to recover before hitting in a game. With Ohtani working his way back along with left-hander Blake Snell, who pitched 4 2/3 innings Saturday in his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Dodgers will be using a six-man rotation.

WNBA

Final Connecticut 95 Golden State 64

Tina Charles scored 24 points, Bria Hartley and Marina Mabrey both added 15 and the last-place Connecticut Sun rolled to a 95-64 win over the Golden State Valkyries. The Sun had a season high in points while improving to 4-20 and stopping a four-game skid. Connecticut had season bests of 12 3-pointers, 53% overall shooting and 14 steals. Charles reached double figures for the 395th time, which is third in WNBA history behind Diana Taurasi's 488 and Tina Thompson's 404. Illana Rupert scored 13 points off the bench for the expansion Valkyries, who suffered their worst loss in franchise history.

Final Indiana 93 Chicago 78

Final Las Vegas 106 Dallas 80

Final Phoenix 88 Washington 72

Final Atlanta 90 Minnesota 86

NFL

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reported to training camp Sunday following a four-day holdout. However, the 2024 second-team All-Pro and the team have yet to resolve a contract dispute. McLaurin is entering the final year of a three-year extension signed in 2022 but has been seeking a new contract. Despite the limbo status, fans were thrilled when McLaurin walked onto the fields following practice, chanting “Terry! Terry!” McLaurin spent roughly 30 minutes signing autographs and taking photos before speaking with reporters. He said it’s been “tough” to watch his teammates practice and acknowledged he is dealing with the “business” side of football.

TOUR DE FRANCE

The roads were dangerously slippery after heavy rain. A fourth Tour de France title was all but won anyway, so finishing safely in the pack would do fine for Tadej Pogačar. Especially considering Sunday's final stage had already been neutralized for safety reasons. Surely there was no need to launch a seemingly pointless attack and risk crashing? But holding back or being cautious rarely appeals to Pogačar. The 26-year-old cycling star from Slovenia finished fourth in the stage but clinched his fourth Tour title in inimitably daring style and further cemented his place among cycling's greats. Two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard was overall runner-up again and Florian Lipowitz was third for his first major-race podium.

WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN

Lottie Woad hasn't wasted any time making a big impression. The English star won the Women's Scottish Open in her professional debut. And the 21-year-old made it look as though she had been there before. Woad shot a 68 at breezy Dundonald Links for a three-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim. Woad won the Women's Irish Open as an amateur three weeks ago. Then she missed a playoff in an LPGA major in France. She locked up an LPGA Tour card with that finish and turned pro. And now the former Florida State star is a winner on the LPGA.

PGA TOUR

Kurt Kitayama has his second PGA Tour victory. He won the 3M Open in Minnesota on Sunday, closing with a 65 for a total of 23-under 261 to beat Sam Stevens by one stroke. Kitayama shot a career-best 60 on Saturday to move within one shot of the co-leaders. He birdied six of the first eight holes on Sunday for a comfortable lead and withstood a bogey on the 17th hole. He two-putted for par on 18 to secure his win with Stevens finished. Kitayama moved to 53rd in the FedEx Cup standings, safely in position to make the playoffs.

WOMEN’S EUROPEAN SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

England beat Spain in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to win a thrilling Women’s European Championship final on Sunday. Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two saves to lift England to a 3-1 win in the shootout. It’s the second straight Women’s Euros final decided by Kelly scoring. The game was tied 1-1 after extra time and the regulation 90 minutes. England leveled the score in the 57th on Alessia Russo’s header from a cross by Chloe Kelly after Mariona Caldentey had given Spain the lead in the 25th finishing Ona Battle’s cross.

Being the most skillful and technically best team at the Women’s European Championship was not enough to get Spain the title on Sunday. The 2023 World Cup winner and 2024 UEFA Nations League title holder still lacks a European title for its stellar generation after a penalty shootout loss to England in the final after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Sunday. Spain star Aitana Bonmatí says, “We were the best team of the tournament, but sometimes that’s not enough.” Bonmatí cut a sad figure walking to the trophy ceremony platform to collect her trophy as the best player of the tournament.

NASCAR

Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win a major race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval, surviving a late rain delay, two overtimes, concerns over running out of fuel and a hard-charging Kyle Larson on Sunday in the Brickyard 400. The third NASCAR Cup victory of Wallace’s career was also his most significant — his first win at one of the series’ four crown jewel races. It snapped a 100-race winless streak that dated to 2022 at Kansas. He also won at Talladega in 2021, but this milestone victory also gave him a playoff spot. No Black driver has won the Indianapolis 500, and Formula 1 raced on the track’s road course. And while the final gap was 0.222 seconds, Wallace didn’t reach victory lane without some consternation.

