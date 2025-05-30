Troy moves forward with plan to relocate city hall

The city of Troy says it’s terminating its lease of the current City Hall building on River Street.

Officials in Troy say they are delivering a letter to landlord First Columbia, activating the termination of the lease. Alex Horton, a spokesperson for the mayor, says a new home for city hall will be unveiled in the coming weeks, and officials expect to relocate out of the Hedley Park Place building by January 2027.

“This is a procedural step in the long way to processing and fulfilling the mayor’s promise to the people to find a permanent home for city hall,” Horton said.

The city has been renting space in the building for more than a decade. Annually, the city pays roughly $400,000 for space on the fifth floor.

City council Democrats have criticized the plan to relocate, saying the city has more important priorities.