Mass. investigators narrow down potential cause of assisted-living facility fire that killed 10

A fatal fire in eastern Massachusetts has officials calling for safety reviews across the state. All the while, investigators have been narrowing down what likely caused the blaze that killed 10 people at an assisted-living facility.

More than a week after flames broke out at Gabriel House in Fall River, state authorities say the official cause is “undetermined” so far, after an investigation found two scenarios likely could have led to the blaze – both appearing unintentional.

“One was an electrical or a mechanical failure involving [an] oxygen concentrator,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “The other was improper use or disposal of smoking materials.”

Davine says, based on evidence recovered, either scenario could not be ruled out as crews continue to investigate how flames spread quickly through the home to some 70 residents, most all age 60 and older.

Officials were able to narrow down the room where the fire appeared to start, but with the tenant living there killed, authorities have been unable to declare an exact cause.

One thing officials say definitely contributed to the fire’s rapid pace – the sheer amount of medical oxygen in the building. The high concentration meant flames ignited and spread fast, giving residents even less time to escape.

Citing conversations with Fall River Fire Chief Jeffery Bacon, the fire marshal spoke on the dangers of smoking in the same space as someone using supplemental oxygen.

“There's truly no safe way to smoke, but smoking is especially dangerous when home oxygen is in use: no one should smoke around medical oxygen,” Davine stated at a press conference Tuesday. “Last Sunday night, Chief Bacon said something to me that stuck with me. He called this an ‘unfathomable tragedy,’ and he's absolutely correct. The loss of life, the centuries of family history and memories that were taken, the fear and the heartache - we cannot begin to measure the depths. Nothing will undo what happened to Gabriel House, but we can do everything in our power to understand it and prevent it from ever happening again.”

Speaking alongside Davine, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn noted an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Since the July 13 blaze, officials have been calling for action. Earlier this week, Governor Maura Healey said her Office of Aging and Independence was launching a statewide "Fire and Life Safety Initiative."

As of Monday, all 273 assisted living residences in the state are required to notify residents of what to do in case of a fire.

They have a week to do so, plus a month to submit their current disaster and emergency preparedness plans to the Healey administration.

Healey was also in Fall River Tuesday, detailing such calls being overseen by State Secretary Robin Lipson.

“Each facility must provide detailed information demonstrating compliance with fire safety requirements, including sprinkler systems, evacuation protocols, fire rated doors and walls, emergency preparedness plans and more,” Healey said at a separate press conference. “Each facility must issue a letter to all residents and family members of those residents within five business days, outlining fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures and key points of contact for questions or concerns. I have directed Secretary Lipson and her team to identify additional regulations that could further protect residents in assisted living.”

Healey also announced $1.2 million in state funding would be made available for Fall River, allowing the city to hire more emergency response personnel.