Gloversville, Fulton County expanding housing options

The completion of another state-funded development project is bringing a suite of new apartments to downtown Gloversville and county leaders are also praising the growth of housing options outside the city.

The Glove City Lofts are now open for applications, bringing 75 new apartment units to the Fulton County city.

The apartments are just one piece of a multi-faceted comeback piloted by city leaders aiming to draw a new generation to a city that has seen population stagnation and postindustrial blight not uncommon in the region.

The city was awarded $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, which leaders say they have been able to leverage into more than $35 million in investments into the city.

In May, lifelong resident and Mayor Vince DeSantis, who is not running for reelection in November, told WAMC it’s a privilege to usher in the next stage of his city’s life.

“It has always been my thought that Gloversville had all of the right bones and all of the right historic ambiance to really revitalize itself in a new age. And so, it’s been a long time now, it’s really gratifying to see the results of that begin to come to fruition. And like I said, it’s never over, it has to continue because redevelopment of a city, it can only get better and better,” said DeSantis.

The lofts represent a portion of that change – the city says $1.2 million of state money turned into the $22 million apartment complex.

The site is meant to attract artists, with a connected exhibition space and a portion of the units prioritized for artist applicants.

Completion of the complex also coincides with the $4 million renovation of the city’s historic Glove Theater, as well as a number of other DRI-funded projects like the new St. Thomas Square just steps from the lofts.

But, Fulton County Senior Planner Aaron Enfield says, local growth isn’t isolated to Gloversville.

“Right now there is a potential of 492 new housing units. Whether that be apartments or single-family homes as well as townhouses,” said Enfield.

Enfield adds a handful of municipalities like Gloversville, Johnstown, and Caroga have become -- or are in the process of becoming – pro-housing communities.

“We have seen an increase of housing projects. Specifically in the city of Johnstown there is a senior housing facility that is in the process of being reviewed right now. We have the Mayfield Vistas in the town of Mayfield. Additionally we have been seeing an increase not just in people that want to call this area home 12 months out of the year but we have been seeing an increase of seasonal residences,” said Enfield.

Fulton County Center for Regional Growth President Ron Peters says the region is positioned perfectly.

“Think about it. Fulton County is at the crossroads of kind of the advanced technology corridor for New York State. From a job capacity perspective Global Foundries is basically right down the road in Saratoga. Up the Thruway a little bit you’ve got Marcy and you’ve got Wolfspeed. Down the other end of the Thruway in Albany you’ve got SUNY Poly’s nanotech. And you’ve got what’s happening right now in Onondaga County which is going to be Micron with five fabs eventually,” said Peters.

Applications for the Glove City Lofts close August 20th.