Factory fire deals blow to Gloversville’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative efforts

Gloversville is gearing up to complete a number of state-funded projects to revitalize its downtown. But a fire last week damaged a number of buildings and destroyed an historic factory, perhaps complicating plans in the city.

The Fulton County city was awarded $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds in 2021, and in the coming months a number of the projects funded through the grant will be coming to completion.

For lifelong city resident and Mayor Vincent DeSantis, seeing new life brought to downtown has been a long time coming.

“It has always been my thought that Gloversville had all of the right bones and all of the right historic ambiance to really revitalize itself in a new age. And so, it’s been a long time now, it’s really gratifying to see the results of that begin to come to fruition. And like I said, it’s never over, it has to continue because redevelopment of a city, it can only get better and better,” said DeSantis.

The city has been able to leverage the initial state money into $35 million in investments into the city. 75 new units of housing are going up across the street from city hall. The city says an initial $1.2 million in DRI funds has turned into $22 million in investments in the complex.

City grant manager Nick Sabawsky says projects like the Glove City Lofts have brought new private businesses to the city.

“I mean the key to downtown is to bring people back to downtown and once we start bringing them in — it’s all inter-dependent. You’ve got the eateries that are dependent on the people, and the people that are dependent on the eateries. And if you can get the two coordinated, it’s the same with any kind of retail you’ve got to have people to support it,” said Sabawsky.

Walking through downtown, DeSantis remarks on the Glove City Lofts.

“But it’s not just an apartment complex, this is geared toward artists and artists’ residences,” said DeSantis.

A $4 million renovation to the Glove Theatre and new artists residency spaces throughout the city are part of DeSantis’ DRI-driven vision for Gloversville to be a haven for a new generation of artists.

“A new organization has started up, the Glove City Arts Alliance, their meetings have been really well attended, I think the last meeting they had 27 artists there of all kinds – musicians, and graphic artists, etcetera. And this building is kind of geared toward residences for artists, and they’re beautiful apartments. Very affordable,” said DeSantis.

Another project that’s at the center of DeSantis’ vision for the city is just up the block. A year ago, St. Thomas Square was a barren plane of asphalt behind an abandoned church.

While the church remains untouched, the square is now filled with grass, eight new tress, and a soon-to-be-completed building that will host vendors to sell food and drinks, and even rent out skates for a winter rink.

For DeSantis, who has been working in the city for four decades and is not seeking reelection in November, the city’s DRI projects are a culmination of his dedication to Gloversville.

“The community envisioned what they wanted to see in the downtown, so the ideas were always in our heads. So, it’s almost like there was a pent-up enthusiasm. And so once that DRI got to us, we knew exactly what we wanted and we hit the ground running,” said DeSantis.

Late last month, a fire ripped through three buildings on South Main Street including the historic Fownes glove factory. Though no one was injured, DeSantis estimates the demolition and repair of the land will cost nearly $500,000, which the city will seek state funds to help cover.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine / WAMC The historic Fawnes glove factory burned to the ground in April, taking two other buildings with it

Darrin Palmateer was renting the building next door to the factory for his pet store Adirondack Exotics. It was completely destroyed in the fire along with hundreds of animals inside.

He was left frustrated by what he saw as years of inaction by the city.

“Why was the building allowed to be sold in the first place? I mean, unless somebody was going to come in and start to do something right away, why didn’t the city do what they’re doing now, tearing it down, years ago? I’m 30 years old, that building has been doing nothing for 30 years. The city is always worried about downtown Gloversville. But what are standing in? Downtown Gloversville I guess starts two blocks that way, though,’ said Palmateer.

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fire and is facing arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment charges. The suspect, who was not identified due to their age, was arraigned in Fulton County Youth Court and released.