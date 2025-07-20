Congressional representatives Paul Tonko and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a town hall in Plattsburgh on Sunday

A town hall was held Sunday in Plattsburgh with Congressional Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, of New York’s 14th district, and Paul Tonko of the 20th District. Plattsburgh is a part of the 21st Congressional district and is represented by Republican Elise Stefanik. Most of the crowd that attended was vocally opposed to GOP policies and Representative Stefanik.

The crowd to get into the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh stretched down Brinkerhoff Street onto Margaret Street then trailed down Broad Street and back up Elm Street to the back side of the theatre.

The crowd inside was rowdy at times. During a question-and-answer session, they boisterously cheered 10-year-old Finnegan’s query to AOC.

“I want to know if you’re going to run for president.”

“Finnegan, this is a crazy time. I don’t know. We’ll see," Ocasio-Cortez replied. "But I know with support from people like you it makes me feel like I can do anything.”

The overflow crowd that had hoped to enter the Strand was not disappointed as Congressman Tonko and AOC stopped to talk to them before beginning the Town Hall inside.

