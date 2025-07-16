Troy to hold first public meeting tonight regarding future plans for city hall

The city of Troy will hold the first of several public meetings tonight to discuss city hall’s move to a permanent home.

The move was formally announced last month outside of the former Proctor’s theater that closed in 1979. First-term Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello has long been an advocate to move “city floor” into its own home. The city has been renting space on the fifth floor of the Hedley Park Place Building, about half-a-mile north of Proctor’s, for more than a decade.

Tonight’s meeting at the Italian Community Center on 5th Avenue starts at 6. Other meetings are set for July 23 and August 13.

Mantello says the space will have room for local art to be displayed, room for community groups and nonprofits to hold events, and an assembly hall with interior windows to view the preserved theater. Democratic City Council President Sue Steele is critical of the relocation plan.

The building will be remodeled to be ADA compliant with on-street handicap parking, a parking garage on Fifth Avenue, and will be located along the bus line.