Troy to hold first public meeting tonight regarding future plans for city hall

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT
Samantha Simmons
Troy's city hall will relocate to the former Proctors Theater in downtown. Mayor Carmella Mantello says the relocation is expected by January 2027.

The city of Troy will hold the first of several public meetings tonight to discuss city hall’s move to a permanent home.

The move was formally announced last month outside of the former Proctor’s theater that closed in 1979. First-term Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello has long been an advocate to move “city floor” into its own home. The city has been renting space on the fifth floor of the Hedley Park Place Building, about half-a-mile north of Proctor’s, for more than a decade.

Tonight’s meeting at the Italian Community Center on 5th Avenue starts at 6. Other meetings are set for July 23 and August 13.

Mantello says the space will have room for local art to be displayed, room for community groups and nonprofits to hold events, and an assembly hall with interior windows to view the preserved theater. Democratic City Council President Sue Steele is critical of the relocation plan.

The building will be remodeled to be ADA compliant with on-street handicap parking, a parking garage on Fifth Avenue, and will be located along the bus line.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
