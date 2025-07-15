WAMC Sports Report 7/15/25: Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher, switch-hitter to win Home Run Derby

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh won his first All-Star Home Run Derby after leading the big leagues in long balls going into the break, defeating Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero 18-15 in the final round. The Mariners' breakout slugger nicknamed Big Dumper advanced from the first round on a tiebreaker by less than an inch over the Athletics’ Brent Rooker, then won his semifinal 19-13 over Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, whose 513-foot first-round drive over Truist Park’s right-center field seats was the longest of the night. Hitting second in the final round, the 22-year-old Caminero closed within three dingers, took three pitches and hit a liner to left field.

Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff as the designated hitter for the National League in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park. Game time 8 p.m. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the NL lineup, with Ronald Acuña Jr. batting second and Ketel Marte third. Paul Skenes of the Pirates will start for the NL, while Detroit’s Tarik Skubal will pitch for the AL. Skenes and Skubal rank first and second in fastball velocity this season. Skenes has a 2.01 ERA, while Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, holds a 2.23 ERA. Gleyber Torres will lead off for the AL, followed by Riley Greene and Aaron Judge.

Major League Baseball is spotlighting player fashion at the All-Star Game red carpet event on Tuesday. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, styled by Whitney Etoroma, is expected to make a statement. While Yamamoto isn’t big on fashion, Etoroma hopes he’ll choose an exclusive Thom Browne look. MLB has provided stylists for players like Yamamoto, Cal Raleigh, and Tarik Skubal to elevate the league’s style profile. Skubal plans to incorporate Detroit and Atlanta themes into his outfit, while Raleigh looks forward to a polished look despite calling his style “bland.” The event aims to boost MLB’s fashion appeal among fans.

Major League Baseball is testing automated ball-strike systems in the All-Star Game for the first time. The system, used in some minor leagues since 2019, allows teams two challenges per game, retaining them if successful. All-Star starters Tarik Skubal of Detroit and Paul Skenes of Pittsburgh say pitchers often think everything is a strike. Clayton Kershaw believes the system works if it's adjusted for player height, which it does. During spring training tests, teams won 52.2% of challenges.

Curveballs are disappearing from Major League Baseball as pitchers prioritize velocity, emphasizing sliders and sweepers. Curveball usage dropped from 10.7% in 2019 to 8.4% this season, with 22,962 fewer thrown in 2024 than five years earlier. Pitchers and coaches say the focus has shifted to harder, faster pitches that generate more swings and misses. Batters are hitting .225 against curveballs this season, lower than fastballs. The game continues evolving toward power and speed.

MLB DRAFT RESULTS

FOURTH ROUND

106. Chicago White Sox, Landon Hodge, C, Crespi Carmelite H.S., Calif.

107. Colorado Rockies, Riley Kelly, RHP, UC Irvine.

108. Miami Marlins, Drew Faurot, SS, Florida St.

109. Los Angeles Angels, Jake Munroe, 3B, Louisville.

110. Athletics, Gavin Turley, OF Oregon St.

111. Washington Nationals, Miguel Sime Jr., RHP, Poly Prep County Day School, N.Y.

112. Toronto Blue Jays, Micah Bucknam, RHP, Dallas Baptist.

113. Pittsburgh Pirates, Gustavo Melendez, SS, Colegio Nuestra Senora de la Merced, Puerto Rico.

114. Cincinnati Reds, Mason Neville, OF Oregon.

115. Texas Rangers, Mason McConnaughey, RHP, Nebraska.

116. San Francisco Giants, Lorenzo Meola, SS, Stetson.

117. Tampa Bay Rays, Dominic Fritton, LHP, NC State.

118. Boston Red Sox, Mason White, SS, Arizona.

119. Minnesota Twins, Jason Reitz, RHP, Oregon.

120. St. Louis Cardinals, Cade Crossland, LHP, Oklahoma.

121. Chicago Cubs, Kaleb Wing, RHP, Scotts Valley H.S., Calif.

122. Seattle Mariners, Mason Peters, LHP, Dallas Baptist.

123. Arizona Diamondbacks, Dean Livingston, RHP, Hebron Christian Academy, Ga.

124. Baltimore Orioles, Colin Yeaman, SS, UC Irvine.

125. Milwaukee Brewers, Joshua Flores, RHP, Lake Central H.S., Ind.

126. Houston Astros, Nick Monistere, INF, Southern Miss.

127. Atlanta Braves, Briggs McKenzie, LHP, Corinth Holders H.S., N.C.

128. Kansas City Royals, Nolan Sailors, OF, Creighton.

129. Detroit Tigers, Caleb Leys, LHP, Maine.

130. San Diego Padres, Michael Salina, RHP, St. Bonaventure.

131. Philadelphia Phillies, Sean Youngerman, RHP, Oklahoma St.

132. Cleveland Guardians, Luke Hill, 3B, Mississippi.

133. New York Mets, Peter Kussow, RHP, Arrowhead Union H.S., Wis.

134. New York Yankees, Pico Kohn, LHP, Mississippi St.

135. Los Angeles Dodgers, Aidan West, SS, Long Reach H.S., Md.

Compensation Pick

136. Atlanta Braves, Dixon Williams, 2B, East Carolina.

FIFTH ROUND

137. Chicago White Sox, Gabe Davis, RHP, Oklahoma St.

138. Colorado Rockies, Cameron Nelson, OF, Wake Forest.

139. Miami Marlins, Chris Arroyo, 1B, Virginia.

140. Los Angeles Angels, CJ Gray, RHP, A.L. Brown H.S., N.C.

141. Athletics, Zane Taylor, RHP, UNC-Wilmington.

142. Washington Nationals, Coy James, SS, Davie H.S.

143. Toronto Blue Jays, Tim Piasentin, RHP, Foothills Composite H.S., Alberta.

144. Pittsburgh Pirates, Adonys Guzman, C, Arizona.

145. Cincinnati Reds, Eli Pitts, OF, North Atlanta H.S., Ga.

146. Texas Rangers, Ben Abeldt, LHP, TCU.

147. Tampa Bay Rays, James Quinn-Irons, OF, George Mason.

148. Boston Red Sox, Christian Foutch, RHP, Arkansas.

149. Minnesota Twins, Matt Barr, RHP, RUNY Niaga C.C.

150. St. Louis Cardinals, Ethan Young, RHP, East Carolina.

151. Chicago Cubs, Kade Snell, OF, Alabama.

152. Seattle Mariners, Kobryn Dickerson, OF, Indiana.

153. Arizona Diamondbacks, Nathan Hall, OF, South Carolina.

154. Baltimore Orioles, Jaiden Lo Re, SS, Coronoa Del Sol H.S., Arizona.

155. Milwaukee Brewers, Sean Episcope, RHP, Princeton.

156. Houston Astros, Nick Potter, RHP, Wichita St.

157. Atlanta Braves, Conor Essenburg, OF, Lincoln-Way West H.S., Ill.

158. Kansas City Royals, Aiden Jimenez, RHP, Arkansas.

159. Detroit Tigers, Ryan Hall, RHP, North Gwinnett H.S., Ga.

160. San Diego Padres, Ty Harvey, C, Inspiration Academy, Fla.

161. Philadelphia Phillies, Gabe Craig, RHP, Baylor.

162. Cleveland Guardians, Riley Nelson, 1B, Vanderbilt.

163. New York Mets, Peyton Prescott, RHP, Florida St.

164. New York Yankees, Core Jackson, SS, Utah.

165. Los Angeles Dodgers, Davion Hickson, RHP, Rice.

SIXTH ROUND

166. Chicago White Sox, Colby Shelton, SS, Florida.

167. Colorado Rockies, Matt Klein, C, Louisville.

168. Miami Marlins, Joey Volini, LHP, Florida St.

169. Los Angeles Angels, Luke Lacourse, RHP, Bay City Western H.S., Mich.

170. Athletics, Grant Richardson, LHP, Grand Canyon.

171. Washington Nationals, Boston Smith, C, Wright St.

172. Toronto Blue Jays, Eric Snow, SS, Auburn.

173. Pittsburgh Pirates, Jack Anker, RHP, Fresno St.

174. Cincinnati Reds, Braden Osbolt, RHP, Kennesaw St.

175. Texas Rangers, Jack Wheeler, 3B, Morris H.S., Ill.

176. San Francisco Giants, Jordan Gottesman, LHP, Northeastern.

177. Tampa Bay Rays, Aidan Haugh, RHP, North Carolina.

178. Boston Red Sox, Leighton Finley, RHP, Georgia.

179. Minnesota Twins, Bruin Agbayani, SS, Saint Louis School, Hawaii.

180. St. Louis Cardinals, Matthew Miura, OF, Hawaii.

181. Chicago Cubs, Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran H.S., Calif.

182. Seattle Mariners, Lucas Kelly, RHP, Arizona St.

183. Arizona Diamondbacks, Sawyer Hawks, RHP, Vanderbilt.

184. Baltimore Orioles, Caden Hunter, LHP, Southern Cal.

185. Milwaukee Brewers, Daniel Dickinson, SS, LSU.

186. Houston Astros, Gabel Pentecost, RHP, Taylor.

187. Atlanta Braves, Landon Beidelschies, LHP, Arkansas.

188. Kansas City Royals, Tyriq Kemp, SS, Baylor.

189. Detroit Tigers, Grayson Grinsell, LHP, Oregon.

190. San Diego Padres, Jaxon Dalena, RHP, Shippensburg.

191. Philadelphia Phillies, James Tallon, LHP, Duke.

192. Cleveland Guardians, Nelson Keljo, LHP, Oregon St.

193. New York Mets, Nathan Hall, RHP, Cent. Missouri.

194. New York Yankees, Rory Fox, RHP, Notre Dame.

195. Los Angeles Dodgers, Mason Ligenza, OF, Tamaqua Area H.S., Pa.

SEVENTH ROUND

196. Chicago White Sox, Anthony DePino, 3B, Rhode Island.

197. Colorado Rockies, Antoine Jean, LHP, Houston.

198. Miami Marlins, Jake Clemente, RHP, Florida.

199. Los Angeles Angels, Lucas Mahlstedt, RHP, Clemson.

200. Athletics, Logan Sauve, C, West Virginia.

201. Washington Nationals, Julian Tonghini, RHP, Arizona.

202. Toronto Blue Jays, Dylan Watts, RHP, Auburn.

203. Pittsburgh Pirates, Brent Iredale, 3B, Arkansas.

204. Cincinnati Reds, Justin Henschel, RHP, Florida Gulf Coast.

205. Texas Rangers, Paxton King, OF, Penn St.

206. San Francisco Giants, Cameron Maldonado, OF, Northeastern.

207. Tampa Bay Rays, Jacob Kuhn, RHP Midland.

208. Boston Red Sox, Myles Patton, LHP, Texas A&M.

209. Minnesota Twins, Jacon McCombs, OF, UC Irvine.

210. St. Louis Cardinals, Payton Graham, RHP, Gonzaga.

211. Chicago Cubs, Pierce Coppola, LHP, Florida.

212. Seattle Mariners, Colton Shaw, RHP, Yale.

213. Arizona Diamondbacks, Joe Ariola, LHP, Wake Forest.

214. Baltimore Orioles, Hunter Allen, RHP, Ashland.

215. Milwaukee Brewers, Josiah Ragsdale, OF, Boston College.

216. Houston Astros, Jase Mitchell, C, Cape Henlopen H.S., Del.

217. Atlanta Braves, Zach Royse, RHP, UTSA.

218. Kansas City Royals, Bryson Dudley, RHP, Texas St.

219. Detroit Tigers, Cale Wetwiska, RHP, Northern Oklahoma.

220. San Diego Padres, Kerrington Cross, 3B, Cincinnati.

221. Philadelphia Phillies, Mathhew Fisher, RHP, Memorial H.S., Ind.

222. Cleveland Guardians, Will McCausland, RHP, Mississippi.

223. New York Mets, Cam Tilly, RHP, Auburn.

224. New York Yankees, Richie Bonomolo Jr., OF, Alabama.

225. Los Angeles Dodgers, Mason Estrada, RHP, MIT.

EIGHTH ROUND

226. Chicago White Sox, Blaine Wynk, RHP, Ohio St.

227. Colorado Rockies, Tanner Thack, 1B, UNC-Wilmington.

228. Miami Marlins, Emilio Barreras, SS, Grand Canyon.

229. Los Angeles Angels, Isaiah Jackson, OF, Arizona St.

230. Athletics, Corey Braun, LHP, South Florida.

231. Washington Nationals, Riley Maddox, RHP, Mississippi.

232. Toronto Blue Jays, Danny Thompson Jr., RHP, UNC-Greensboro.

233. Pittsburgh Pirates, Josh Tate, OF, Georgia Southern.

234. Cincinnati Reds, Kyle McCoy, LHP, Maryland.

235. Texas Rangers, Evan Siary, RHP, Mississippi St.

236. San Francisco Giants, Ben Bybee, RHP, Arkansas.

237. Tampa Bay Rays, Aidan Cremarosa, RHP, Fresno St.

238. Boston Red Sox, Bylan Brown, LHP, Old Dominion.

239. Minnesota Twins, Ryan Sprock, 3B, Elon.

240. St. Louis Cardinals, Ryan Weingartner, SS, Penn St.

241. Chicago Cubs, Jake Knapp, RHP, North Carolina.

242. Seattle Mariners, Danny Macchiarola, RHP, Holy Cross.

243. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jack Martinez, RHP, Arizona St.

244. Baltimore Orioles, Kailen Hamson, LHP, Cumberlands.

245. Milwaukee Brewers, Hayden Vucinovich, RHP, Bloomington Jefferson H.S., Minn.

246. Houston Astros, Kyle Walker, 2B, Arizona St.

247. Atlanta Braves, Carter Lovaszv, RHP, William & Mary.

248. Kansas City Royals, Brooks Bryan, C, Troy.

249. Detroit Tigers, Nick Dumesnil, OF, California Baptist.

250. San Diego Padres, Jamie Hitt, LHP, Oklahoma.

251. Philadelphia Phillies, Brian Walters, RHP, Miami.

252. Cleveland Guardians, Anthony Martinez, 1B, UC Irvine.

253. New York Mets, Camden Lohman, RHP, Ft. Zumwalt North H.S., Mo.

254. New York Yankees, Mac Heuer, RHP, Texas Tech.

255. Los Angeles Dodgers, Jack O'Connor, RHP, Virginia.

NINTH ROUND

256. Chicago White Sox, Riley Eikhoff, RHP, Coastal Carolina.

257. Colorado Rockies, Zach Rogacki, C, Bighamton.

258. Miami Marlins, Kaiden Wilson, LHP, Texas A&M.

259. Los Angeles Angels, Slate Alford, 3B, Georgia.

260. Athletics, Daniel Bicciero, 3B, Fordham.

261. Washington Nationals, Wyatt Henseler, 3B, Texas A&M.

262. Toronto Blue Jays, Karson Ligon, RHP, Mississippi St.

263. Pittsburgh Pirates, Jared Jones, 1B, LSU.

264. Cincinnati Reds, Kien Vu, OF, Arizona St.

265. Texas Rangers, Owen Proksch, LHP, Duke.

266. San Francisco Giants, Reid Worley, RHP, Cherokee H.S., Ga.

267. Tampa Bay Rays, Mason Nichols, RHP, Mississippi.

268. Boston Red Sox, Jacob Mayers, RHP, LSU.

269. Minnesota Twins, Justin Mitrovich, RHP, Elon.

270. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael Dattalo, 3B, Dallas Baptist.

271. Chicago Cubs, Colton Book, LHP, Saint Joseph's.

272. Seattle Mariners, Jackson Steensma, RHP, Appalachian St.

273. Arizona Diamondbacks, Wallace Clark, SS, Duke.

274. Baltimore Orioles, Cam Lee, OF, Mineral Area J.C.

275. Milwaukee Brewers, Andrew Healy, LHP, Duke.

276. Houston Astros, Kellan Oakes, RHP, Oregon St.

277. Atlanta Braves, Logan Braunschweig, OF, UAB.

278. Kansas City Royals, Shan Van Dam, RHP, NC State.

279. Detroit Tigers, Trevor Heishman, LHP, St. John Bosco H.S., Calif.

280. San Diego Padres, Will Koger, RHP, Arizona St.

281. Philadelphia Phillies, Matthew Ferrara, SS, Toms River East H.S., N.J.

282. Cleveland Guardians, Ryan Prager, LHP, Texas A&M.

283. New York Mets, Anthony Frobose, SS, Lakeland H.S.

284. New York Yankees, Blake Gillespi, RHP, Charlotte.

285. Los Angeles Dodgers, Conner O'Neal, C, SE Louisiana.

TENTH ROUND

286. Chicago White Sox, Daniel Wright, RHP, Iowa.

287. Colorado Rockies, Austin Newton, RHP, South Florida.

288. Miami Marlins, Jake McCutcheon, 2B, Missouri St.

289. Los Angeles Angels, Nick Rodriguez, Missouri St.

290. Athletics, Samuel Dutton, RHP, Auburn.

291. Washington Nationals, Hunter Hines, 1B, Mississippi St.

292. Toronto Blue Jays, Austin Smith, OF, San Diego.

293. Pittsburgh Pirates, Matt King, SS, Arizona St.

294. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Doucette, 1B, Rutgers.

295. Texas Rangers, J.D. McReynolds, RHP, Cent. Missouri.

296. San Francisco Giants, Isaiah Barkett, 2B, Stetson.

297. Tampa Bay Rays, Trendan Parish, RHP, Texas Tech.

298. Boston Red Sox, Maximus Martin, SS, Kansas St.

299. Minnesota Twins, Shai Robinson, SS, Illinois St.

300. St. Louis Cardinals, Ty Van Dyke, RHP, Stetson.

301. Chicago Cubs, Justin Stransky, C, Fresno St.

302. Seattle Mariners, Isaac Lyon, RHP, Grand Canyon.

303. Arizona Diamondbacks, Brady Counsell, SS, Kansas.

304. Baltimore Orioles, Dalton Neuschwander, RHP, West Florida.

305. Milwaukee Brewers, Braylon Owens, RHP, UTSA.

306. Houston Astros, Zach Daudet, SS, Cal Poly.

307. Atlanta Braves, Kade Woods, RHP, LSU.

308. Kansas City Royals, Max Martin, RHP, UC Irvine.

309. Detroit Tigers, Edian Espinal, C, Central Florida.

310. San Diego Padres, Justin DeCiscio, SS, NC State.

311. Philadelphia Phillies, Cole Gilley.

312. Cleveland Guardians, Hunter Bodendorf, Oklahoma St.

313. New York Mets, Tyler, McLoughlin, RHP, Georgia.

314. New York Yankees, Connor McGinnis, 2B, Houston.

315. Los Angeles Dodgers, Jacob Frost, LHP, Kansas St.

ELEVENTH ROUND

316. Chicago White Sox, Matthew Boughton, SS, Covenant H.S., Texas.

317. Colorado Rockies, Zach Harris, RHP, Georgia.

318. Miami Marlins, Jadon Williamson, RHP, Lewis-Clark St.

319. Los Angeles Angels, Alton Davis II, LHP, Georgia.

320. Athletics, Bobby Boser, SS, Florida.

321. Washington Nationals, Jock Moroknek, OF, Butler.

322. Toronto Blue Jays, Jared Spencer, LHP, Texas.

323. Pittsburgh Pirates, Dylan Palmer, 2B, Hofstra.

324. Cincinnati Reds, Jake Brink, RHP, Coll. of Charleston.

325. Texas Rangers, Jacob Johnson, RHP, Pearl River C.C.

326. San Francisco Giants, Rod Barajas Jr., C, Saddleback College.

327. Tampa Bay Rays, Luke Jackson, RHP, Texas A&M.

328. Boston Red Sox, Barret Morgan, RHP, Cowley County C.C.

329. Minnesota Twins, Ryan Daniels, 2B, UConn.

330. St. Louis Cardinals, Jalin Flores, SS, Texas.

331. Chicago Cubs, Eli Jerzembeck, RHP, South Carolina.

332. Seattle Mariners, Dusty Revis, RHP, Western Carolina.

333. Arizona Diamondbacks, Luke Dotson, LHP, Mississippi St.

334. Baltimore Orioles, Holden deJong, LHP, NJIT

335. Milwaukee Brewers, CJ Hughes, SS, Junipero Serra H.S., Calif.

336. Houston Astros, Justin Thomas, OF, Arkansas.

337. Atlanta Braves, Colin Daniel, RHP, UAB.

338. Kansas City Royals, Hunter Alberini, RHP, Arizona.

339. Detroit Tigers, River Hamilton, RHP, Sam Barlow H.S., Ore.

340. San Diego Padres, Truitt Madonna, C, Ballard H.S., Wash.

341. Philadelphia Phillies, Will Vierling, C, Murray St.

342. Cleveland Guardians, Tyler Howard, C, Portland.

343. New York Mets, Wyatt Vincent, OF, Nixa H.S., Mo.

344. New York Yankees, Ben Grable, RHP, Indiana.

345. Los Angeles Dodgers, Dylan Tate, RHP, Oklahoma.

TWELTH ROUND

346. Chicago White Sox, Ely Brown, OF, Mercer.

347. Colorado Rockies, Brady Parker, LHP, Houston-Victoria.

348. Miami Marlins, Wilson Weber, C, Oregon St.

349. Los Angeles Angels, Talon Haley, LHP, Lewisburg H.S., Miss.

350. Athletics, Alex Barr, LHP, Kankakee Valley H.S., Indiana.

351. Washington Nationals, Ben Moore, LHP, Old Dominion.

352. Toronto Blue Jays, Blaine Bullard, OF, Klein H.S. Texas.

353. Pittsburgh Pirates, Cameon Keshock, RHP, Samford.

354. Cincinnati Reds, Carson Latimer, LHP, Sacramento St.

355. Texas Rangers, Jake Barbee, RHP, Jay M Robinson H.S., N.C.

356. San Francisco Giants, Cody Delvecchio, RHP, UCLA.

357. Tampa Bay Rays, Brady Jones, SS, Georgia Tech.

358. Boston Red Sox, Thean Walker, LHP, Kentucky.

359. Minnesota Twins, Kolten Smith, RHP, Georgia.

360. St. Louis Cardinals, Kaden Echeman, RHP, N. Kentucky.

361. Chicago Cubs, Connor Spencer, RHP, Mississippi.

362. Seattle Mariners, Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist.

363. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tayler Montiel, LHP, Tulane.

364. Baltimore Orioles, Daniel Lopez, RHP, Odessa College.

365. Milwaukee Brewers, Cooper Underwood, LHP, Altoona H.S., Ga.

366. Houston Astros, Elijah Farley, OF, Navarro H.S., Texas.

367. Atlanta Braves, Jay Woolfolk, RHP, Virginia.

368. Kansas City Royals, Matthew Hoskins, RHP, Georgia.

369. Detroit Tigers, Cash Kuiper, RHP, Murray St.

370. San Diego Padres, George Bilecki, OF, Lewis.

371. Philadelphia Phillies, Tyler Bowen, RHP, Lander.

372. Cleveland Guardians, Ryan DeSanto, LHP, Penn St.

373. New York Mets, Truman Pauley, RHP, Harvard.

374. New York Yankees, Camden Troyer, OF, Liberty.

375. Los Angeles Dodgers, Logan Lunceford, RHP, Wake Forest.

THIRTEENTH ROUND

376. Chicago White Sox, Rylan Galvan, C, Texas.

377. Colorado Rockies, Izeah Muniz, RHP, Mt. San Antonio College.

378. Miami Marlins, Chase Renner, RHP, Penn St.

379. Los Angeles Angels, Zavier Mitchell, LHP, Prestonwood Christian Academy.

380. Athletics, Bryan Arendt, C, UNC-Wilmington.

381. Washington Nationals, Tucker Biven, RHP, Louisville.

382. Toronto Blue Jays, Trace Baker, RHP, UNC-Wilmington.

383. Pittsburgh Pirates, Dylan Mathiesen, RHP, Liberty.

384. Cincinnati Reds, Brady Afthim, RHP, UConn.

385. Texas Rangers, Aiden Robertson, RHP, Walters State C.C.

386. San Francisco Giants, Broedy Poppell, C, Florida A&M.

387. Tampa Bay Rays, Ethan Storm, RHP, Rock Valley College.

388. Boston Red Sox, Jack Winnay, 3B, Wake Forest.

389. Minnesota Twins, Callan Fang, RHP, Harvard.

390. St. Louis Cardinals, Jake Shelagowski, RHP, Saginaw Valley St.

391. Chicago Cubs, Nate Williams, RHP, Mississippi St.

392. Seattle Mariners, Aiden Taurek, 3B, Saint Mary's (Cal).

393. Arizona Diamondbacks, Alex Galvan RHP, RHP, Central Florida.

394. Baltimore Orioles, Brayden Smith, 2B, Oklahoma St.

395. Milwaukee Brewers, Gavin Lauridsen, RHP, Foothill H.S., Calif.

396. Houston Astros, Aubrey Smith, RHP, UNC-Wilmington.

397. Atlanta Braves, Logan Forsythe, RHP, Louisiana Tech.

398. Kansas City Royals, Tyson Moran, SS.

399. Detroit Tigers, Jack Goodman, SS, Northeastern.

400. San Diego Padres, Dylan Grego, SS, Ball St.

401. Philadelphia Phillies, Jack Barker, OF, Col. of Southern Idaho.

402. Cleveland Guardians, Aaron Savary, RHP, Iowa.

403. New York Mets, Frank Camarillo, RHP, UC Santa Barbara.

404. New York Yankees, Kyle West, OF, West Virginia.

405. Los Angeles Dodgers, Robby Porco, RHP, West Virginia.

FOURTEENTH ROUND

406. Chicago White Sox, Max Banks, RHP, Washington.

407. Colorado Rockies, Luke Broderick, RHP, Nebraska.

408. Miami Marlins, Carson Laws, RHP, Texas St.

409. Los Angeles Angels, TJ Ford, OF, Trinity Christian.

410. Athletics, Griffin Kirn, LHP, West Virginia.

411. Washington Nationals, Nick Hollifield, C, UAB.

412. Toronto Blue Jays, Noah Palmese, RHP, Webber.

413. Pittsburgh Pirates, Connor Hamilton, RHP, Montgomery Bell Academy.

414. Cincinnati Reds, Bryce Archie, RHP, South Florida.

415. Texas Rangers, Landon Manzi, RHP, Killingly H.S., Conn.

416. San Francisco Giants, Trey Seely, RHP, Hope International University.

417. Tampa Bay Rays, Jacob Hartlaub, RHP, Ball St.

418. Boston Red Sox, Carter Rasmussen, RHP, Wofford.

419. Minnesota Twins, Merit Jones, RHP, Utah.

420. St. Louis Cardinals, Anthony Watts, RHP, Iowa.

421. Chicago Cubs, Kaemyn Franklin, RHP, Victory Christian.

422. Seattle Mariners, Luke Heyman, C, Florida.

423. Arizona Diamondbacks, Blake Fields, OF, The First Academy, Fla.

424. Baltimore Orioles, Brayan Orrantia, RHP, New Mexico J.C.

425. Milwaukee Brewers, Brendan Brock, C, Southwestern Illinois College.

426. Houston Astros, Josh Wakefield, OF, Grand Canyon.

427. Atlanta Braves, Mathieu Curtis, RHP, Virginia Tech.

428. Kansas City Royals, JC Vanek, 1B, Chipola College.

429. Detroit Tigers, Beau Ankeney, 1B, Loyola Marymount.

430. San Diego Padres, Clay Edmondson, RHP, UNC-Asheville.

431. Philadelphia Phillies, Jonathan Gonzalez, LHP, Stetson.

432. Cleveland Guardians, Anthony Silva, SS, TCU.

433. New York Mets, James Smith IV, OF, Memphis.

434. New York Yankees, Brennan Stuprich, RHP, SE Louisiana.

435. Los Angeles Dodgers, Davis Chastain, RHP, Georgia.

FIFTEENTH ROUND

436. Chicago White Sox, Caedmon Parker, RHP, TCU.

437. Colorado Rockies, Dylan Crooks, RHP, Oklahoma.

438. Miami Marlins, Josh Hogue, OF, NC State.

439. Los Angeles Angels, Mikey Cascino, RHP, A3 Academy, Fla.

440. Athletics, Diego Rosa, C, International Baseball Academy, Puerto Rico.

441. Washington Nationals, Jocob Walsh, 1B, Oregon.

442. Toronto Blue Jays, Jake Casey, OF, Kent St.

443. Pittsburgh Pirates, McLane Moody, RHP, Northside Senior H.S., Ark.

444. Cincinnati Reds, Andrew Shaffner, RHP, NC State.

445. Texas Rangers, Luke Hanson, SS, Virginia.

446. San Francisco Giants, Damian Bravo, OF, Texas Tech.

447. Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Wallace, RHP, McLennan C.C.

448. Boston Red Sox, Skylar King, OF, West Virginia.

449. Minnesota Twins, Reed Moring, RHP, UC Santa Barbara.

450. St. Louis Cardinals, Trevor Haskins, SS, Stanford.

451. Chicago Cubs, Noah Edders, RHP, Troy.

452. Seattle Mariners, Brayden Corn, OF, Western Carolina.

453. Arizona Diamondbacks, Hayden Murphy, RHP, Auburn.

454. Baltimore Orioles, KK Clark, RHP, Pearl River C.C.

455. Milwaukee Brewers, Dominic Cadiz, UTL, Notre Dame H.S., Calif.

456. Houston Astros, DJ Newman, TWP, Bowling Green.

457. Atlanta Braves, Dallas Macias, OF, Oregon St.

458. Kansas City Royals, Connor Rasmussen, SS, Tulane.

459. Detroit Tigers, Charlie Christensen, RHP, Cent. Arkansas.

460. San Diego Padres, Ryan Reed, LHP, Pittsburgh.

461. Philadelphia Phillies, Jacob Pruitt, RHP, Mississippi St.

462. Cleveland Guardians, Evan Chrest, RHP, Florida St.

463. New York Mets, Conner Ware, LHP, LSU.

464. New York Yankees, Jack Cebert, RHP, Texas Tech.

465. Los Angeles Dodgers, Matt Lanzendorfer, LHP, Virginia.

SIXTEENTH ROUND

466. Chicago White Sox, Kaleb Freeman, C, Georgia St.

467. Colorado Rockies, Seth Clausen, RHP, Minnesota.

468. Miami Marlins, RJ Shunck, LHP, Toledo.

469. Los Angeles Angels, Gage Harrelson, OF, Florida St.

470. Athletics, Jackson Phipps, LHP, Jacksonville St.

471. Washington Nationals, Levi Huesman, LHP, Vanderbilt.

472. Toronto Blue Jays, Jaxson West, C, Florida St.

473. Pittsburgh Pirates, Eddie King Jr., OF, Louisville.

474. Cincinnati Reds, Maison Martinez, RHP, Florida St.

475. Texas Rangers, Jazon Grossman, RHP, Salt Lake C.C.

476. San Francisco Giants, Garret Langrell, RHP, Creighton.

477. Tampa Bay Rays, Riley Stanford, OF, Georgia Tech.

478. Boston Red Sox, Jason Gilman, LHP, Kean.

479. Minnesota Twins,Jonathan Stevens, RHP, Alabama.

480. St. Louis Cardinals, Alex Breckheimer, RHP, Kansas.

481. Chicago Cubs, Rieley Hunsaker, RHP, Lamar.

482. Seattle Mariners, Casey Hintz, RHP, Arizona.

483. Arizona Diamondbacks, Collin Rothermel, RHP, Jacksonville.

484. Baltimore Orioles, Denton Biller, RHP, Johnson County C.C.

485. Milwaukee Brewers, Parker Coil, LHP, Arkansas.

486. Houston Astros, Chase Call, OF, UC Irvine.

487. Atlanta Braves, Nico Wagner, RHP, West Valley College.

488. Kansas City Royals, Randy Ramnarace, RHP, New Haven.

489. Detroit Tigers, Joe Ruzicka, RHP, Belmont.

490. San Diego Padres, Cardell Thobodeaux, OF, Southern.

491. Philadelphia Phillies, Logan Dawson, SS, Eastern H.S.

492. Cleveland Guardians, Luke Fernanadez, RHP, Wallace State C.C.

493. New York Mets, Zach Mack, RHP, Loyola Marymount.

494. New York Yankees, Jackson Lovich,, SS, Missouri.

495. Los Angeles Dodgers, AJ Soldra, OF, Seton Hall.

SEVENTEENTH ROUND

496. Chicago White Sox, Derek Cerda, OF, Kansas.

497. Colorado Rockies, Derrick Smith, RHP, NC State.

498. Miami Marlins, Xavier Cardenas III, RHP, San Diego St.

499. Los Angeles Angels, Cole Raymond, RHP, Avon Old Farms School.

500. Athletics, Jared Davis, SS, Virginia Tech.

501. Washington Nationals, Bryce Molinaro, 3B, Penn St.

502. Toronto Blue Jays, Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage School.

503. Pittsburgh Pirates, Carter Gwost, OF, Little Falls H.S., Minn.

504. Cincinnati Reds, Dylan King, C, Central Florida.

505. Texas Rangers, Noah Franklin, C, TNXL Academy, Texas.

506. San Francisco Giants, Luke Mensik, RHP, Lincoln-Way Central H.S., Ill.

507. Tampa Bay Rays, Brody Donay, C, Florida.

508. Boston Red Sox, Patrick Galle, RHP, Mississippi.

509. Minnesota Twins, JP Smith II, 3B, Sacramento St.

510. St. Louis Cardinals, Cameron Nickens, OF, Austin Peay.

511. Chicago Cubs, Logan Poteet, C, Charlotte.

512. Seattle Mariners, Anthony Karoly, RHP, Nova Southeastern.

513. Arizona Diamondbacks, Joel Sarver, RHP, Charlotte.

514. Baltimore Orioles, Braeden Sloan, LHP, TCU.

515. Milwaukee Brewers, Luke Roupe, RHP, Grace Christian.

516. Houston Astros, Grayson Saunier, RHP, Texas.

517. Atlanta Braves, Brody Fowler, RHP, North Greenville.

518. Kansas City Royals, Luke Nowak, OF, Illinois.

519. Detroit Tigers, Joey Wimpelberg, RHP, Central Florida.

520. San Diego Padres, Tyler Schmitt, RHP, Illinois.

521. Philadelphia Phillies, Richie Cortese, RHP, Lander.

522. Cleveland Guardians, Cannon Peebles, C, Tennessee.

523. New York Mets, Sam Robertson, SS, Northwest Shoals C.C.

524. New York Yankees, Ryan Osonski, RHP, Virginia.

525. Los Angeles Dodgers, Sam Horn, RHP, Missouri.

EIGHTEENTH ROUND

526. Chicago White Sox, Landen Payne, RHP, Southern Miss.

527. Colorado Rockies, Tyrelle Chadwick, RHP, Illinois St.

528. Miami Marlins, Hayden Cuthbertson, LHP, Miami (Ohio),

529. Los Angeles Angels, Angelo Smith, RHP, Central Florida.

530. Athletics, Jay Dill, RHP, Troy.

531. Washington Nationals, Owen Puk, RHP, FIU.

532. Toronto Blue Jays, Will Cresswell, C, Washington St.

533. Pittsburgh Pirates, Cannon Reeder, OF, Oregon St.

534. Cincinnati Reds, Ethan Moore, SS, Oak Park and River Forest H.S., Ill.

535. Texas Rangers, Julius Sanchez, RHP, Illinois.

536. San Francisco Giants, Cooper McGrath, RHP, Northeastern.

537. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Jones, RHP, Mississippi.

538. Boston Red Sox, Cade Fisher, LHP, Auburn.

539. Minnesota Twins, Matthew Dalquist, RHP, San Diego.

540. St. Louis Cardinals, Dylan Driessen, RHP, S. Dakota St.

541. Chicago Cubs, Connor Knox, RHP, George Mason.

542. Seattle Mariners, Griffin Stieg, RHP, Virginia Tech.

543. Arizona Diamondbacks, Raul Garayzr, RHP, Arizona.

544. Baltimore Orioles, Cole Johnson, OF, Oconee Count H.S., Ga.

545. Milwaukee Brewers, Rylan Mills, C, Oran H.S., Mo.

546. Houston Astros, Landon Arroyos, SS, Grayson H.S., Ga.

547. Atlanta Braves, Aiven Cabral, RHP, Northeastern.

548. Kansas City Royals, Grayson Boles, RHP, St. Augustine H.S., Calif.

549. Detroit Tigers, Ethan Rogers, LHP, Lone Jack H.S., Mo.

550. San Diego Padres, Landry Jurecka, RHP, Queens (NC).

551. Philadelphia Phillies, Matthew Potok, RHP, Coastal Carolina.

552. Cleveland Guardians, Zane Petty, RHP, Texas Tech.

553. New York Mets, Dillon Stiltner, RHP, Trinity.

554. New York Yankees, Justin West, LHP, Louisville.

555. Los Angeles Dodgers, Finn Edwards, RHP, Iowa Western C.C.

NINETEENTH ROUND

556. Chicago White Sox, Nick Wyrich, RHP, West Virginia.

557. Colorado Rockies, Easton Marks, RHP, FIU.

558. Miami Marlins, Petron Fosher, RHP, Nevada.

559. Los Angeles Angels, Ivan Tatis, SS, Georgia Premier Academy, Ga.

560. Athletics, Itsuki Takemoto, RHP, Hawaii.

561. Washington Nationals, Mason Pike, RHP, Puyallup H.S., Wash.

562. Toronto Blue Jays, Luke Kovach, LHP, Cal Poly.

563. Pittsburgh Pirates, Brandon Cain, OF, Oklahoma.

564. Cincinnati Reds, Myles Upchurch, RHP, St. Albans H.S., D.C.

565. Texas Rangers, Cory Geinzer, RHP, Coll. of Central Florida.

566. San Francisco Giants, Braydon Risley, LHP, Grayson College.

567. Tampa Bay Rays, Blake Morgan, LHP, Old Dominion.

568. Boston Red Sox, Fabian Bonilla, OF, Christian Military Academy, Puerto Rico,

569. Minnesota Twins, Matthew Becker, LHP, South Carolina.

570. St. Louis Cardinals, Liam Best, RHP, Appalachian St.

571. Chicago Cubs, Caleb Barnett, 3B, Mountain Brook H.S., Ala.

572. Seattle Mariners, Cameron Appenzeller, LHP, Glenwood H.S.

573. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis H.S., Miss.

574. Baltimore Orioles, Jimmy Anderson, SS, Heartland C.C.

575. Milwaukee Brewers, Chase Bentley, RHP, IMG Academy, Fla.

576. Houston Astros, Joey McLaughlin, OF, Harrah H.S., Okla.

577. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Heppner, University of British Columbia.

578. Kansas City Royals, Dylan Wood, RHP, Franklin H.S.

579. Detroit Tigers, Meridian Leffew, SS, Gaston Christian School.

580. San Diego Padres, Jonathan Vastine, SS, Vanderbilt.

581. Philadelphia Phillies, Robert Phelps, SS, Reinhardt.

582. Cleveland Guardians, Derek Munoz, RHP, Miami Christian School.

583. New York Mets, Joe Scarborough, RHP, Jacksonville St.

584. New York Yankees, Hayden Morris, RHP, Blinn College.

585. Los Angeles Dodgers, Anson Aroz, C, Oregon.

TWENTIETH ROUND

586. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Sentlinger, LHP, Virginia Tech.

587. Colorado Rockies, Ethan Cole, LHP, Augustana.

588. Miami Marlins, Cannon Pickell, RHP, Western Carolina.

589. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Tookoian, RHP, Mississippi.

590. Athletics, Kade Brown, RHP, Sacramento St.

591. Washington Nationals, Juan Cruz, 1B, Alabama St.

592. Toronto Blue Jays, Ry Peeples, OF, Franklin County H.S., Ga.

593. Pittsburgh Pirates, Nick Frusco, LHP, Miller Place, H.S., N.Y.

594. Cincinnati Reds, Leamsi Montanez, C, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.

595. Texas Rangers, Jay McQueen, OF, Brandon H.S., Miss.

596. San Francisco Giants, Elijah McNeal, SS, Dublin H.S., Calif.

597. Tampa Bay Rays, Ike Young, RHP, Monticello H.S., Ill.

598. Boston Red Sox, Garrison Sumner, RHP, BYU.

599. Minnesota Twins, Michael Hilker Jr., RHP, Arizona.

600. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Heath, C, Cent. Missouri.

601. Chicago Cubs, Freddy Rodriguez IV, RHP, Hawaii.

602. Seattle Mariners, Estevan Moreno, SS, Notre Dame.

603. Arizona Diamondbacks, Ethin Bingaman, RHP, Corona H.S., Calif.

604. Baltimore Orioles, Connor Gehr, RHP, Meridian C.C.

605. Milwaukee Brewers, Ma'Kale Holden, RHP, Thompson H.S., Ala.

606. Houston Astros, Curtis Hebert, SS, Portland.

607. Atlanta Braves, Hayden Friese, OF, Western Carolina.

608. Kansas City Royals, Kamden Edge, RHP, Northern Oklahoma J.C.

609. Detroit Tigers, Kameron Douglas, OF, Alabama St.

610. San Diego Padres, Luke Cantwell, 1B, Pittsburgh.

611. Philadelphia Phillies, Landon Schaefer, SS, Fayetteville Sr. H.S., Ark.

612. Cleveland Guardians, Vaughn Neckar, RHP, Vista Murrieta H.S., Calif.

613. New York Mets, Garret Stratton, RHP, Rice.

614. New York Yankees, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, SS, Southern Cal.

615. Los Angeles Dodgers, Shane Brinham, LHP, Hadsworth S.S., B.C.

NFL

The New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal Monday, though it has not been officially announced. Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022, was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three years. Jets management, including general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, have focused on building a younger roster.

NBA

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama says he expects to play this coming season and has been fully cleared after dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder for the past few months. Wembanyama made the comments to French newspaper L’Equipe in remarks published Monday. There was no immediate word from the Spurs on the report. Wembanyama was the NBA's rookie of the year two years ago and was the front-runner for defensive player of the year last season when he was diagnosed with the blood clot in his right shoulder in February and was shut down.

WNBA

Final Minnesota 91 Chicago 78

Final Phoenix 78 Golden State 77

THE SEC AND BIG TEN

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the SEC and Big Ten have not agreed on a College Football Playoff format beyond this season. Sankey noted frequent discussions with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti but highlighted differing views on playoff allocations. The current 12-team playoff guarantees spots for the five highest-ranked conference champions. Sankey emphasized collaboration but stated changes could proceed without unanimous agreement. The CFP contract allows the SEC and Big Ten to propose and impose changes if aligned.

NIL

Less than two weeks after terms of a multibillion-dollar college sports settlement went into effect, friction erupted over the definition of a “valid business purpose” that collectives making name, image likeness payments to players are supposed to have. The new College Sports Commission sent a letter to athletic directors last week saying it was rejecting deals in which players were receiving money from collectives that were created solely to pay them and don’t provide goods or services to the general public for profit. An attorney for the players responded by saying those instructions went against settlement terms and asking the CSC to rescind the guidance.

BRITISH OPEN

Rory McIlroy is back at Royal Portrush and feeling plenty of love as the Masters champion. It's far different from when the British Open was last held in Northern Ireland. He was overwhelmed by the support and wound up missing the cut. McIlroy says he tried to treat 2019 like another Open. This time he is ready to embrace it. He now has the career Grand Slam. He wants to play well for the home crowd. But he's a lot more at peace and energized about another crack at Royal Portrush. He played 18 holes before bad weather arrived.

