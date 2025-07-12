Local filmmaker's short film, 'Anomaly,' set to make its television debut next week

“Anomaly,” a new short film written by Ryan Jenkins and produced by Spencer Sherry, will make its television debut next week. The mystery follows a government agent who’s skeptical of a magician and his lauded act.

On Friday, July 18th, the film will premiere on WMHT’s TvFILM program and be accompanied by a free screening at Albany’s Spectrum 8 Theater. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Sherry, a Saratoga Springs-based filmmaker.