© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Local filmmaker's short film, 'Anomaly,' set to make its television debut next week

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 12, 2025 at 11:38 AM EDT
"Anomaly" will air on WMHT's TvFILM series on Friday, July 18th
Spencer Sherry
"Anomaly" will air on WMHT's TvFILM series on Friday, July 18th

“Anomaly,” a new short film written by Ryan Jenkins and produced by Spencer Sherry, will make its television debut next week. The mystery follows a government agent who’s skeptical of a magician and his lauded act.

On Friday, July 18th, the film will premiere on WMHT’s TvFILM program and be accompanied by a free screening at Albany’s Spectrum 8 Theater. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Sherry, a Saratoga Springs-based filmmaker.
Tags
News arts and culture
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content