WAMC Sports Report 7/11/25: Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and faces Iga Swiatek in the final

Amanda Anisimova has upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Wimbledon and will face Iga Swiatek in the final. Swiatek has won five Grand Slam titles elsewhere but earned her first berth in a final at the All England Club by overwhelming Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals Thursday. Anisimova reached the first major final of her career a little more than two years after taking a break from tennis because of burnout. The 13th-seeded American lost in the semifinals at the 2019 French Open at age 17. She took time off from the tour in May 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Taylor Fritz, and Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon. Both matchups are scheduled to be played Friday at Centre Court, with No. 2 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Fritz leading things off at about 1:30 p.m. local time, followed by No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 6 Djokovic. The two winners will meet Sunday to decide the champion. Alcaraz has won the last two trophies at the All England Club, beating Djokovic in the final each time. Djokovic is trying to tie Roger Federer's men's mark of eight Wimbledon trophies and become the first tennis player in history with 25 major singles titles.

Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Seattle 5

Anthony Volpe scored the winning run with an acrobatic slide on Aaron Judge’s shallow sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past Seattle 6-5 after Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo took a no-hitter into the eighth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled leading off the eighth for New York’s first hit. Woo quickly allowed another single and was lifted after Austin Wells’ sacrifice fly shaved Seattle’s lead to 5-1. Pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton made it 5-3 with a two-run homer off Matt Brash, and the Yankees were down to their final strike multiple times before tying it on Wells’ two-run single off All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz in the ninth.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh thinks All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz was tipping pitches when he squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees. Muñoz was handed his sixth blown save in 27 opportunities this season after starter Bryan Woo held the Yankees hitless into the eighth. With the Mariners holding a 5-3 lead, Muñoz entered in the ninth and loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a two-out walk. Standing at second base while Austin Wells batted, Cody Bellinger waved his arms when Muñoz threw his slider. Wells worked the count full and lined a fastball into right field for a two-run single that tied it. New York then scored in the 10th to win 6-5.

Final Baltimore 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Final Baltimore 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Jordan Westburg homered and drove in three runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Mets 7-3 to sweep a doubleheader. Alex Jackson doubled twice and scored two runs in his Baltimore debut to help the Orioles win for the fifth time in six games. They took both ends of a twinbill for the first time since June 2016 against Tampa Bay at home. In the opener, Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run drive in the eighth inning for his first career pinch-hit homer, sending Baltimore to a 3-1 victory. The split-admission doubleheader was scheduled to make up Wednesday night’s rainout.

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a go-ahead two-run double as part of a three-run seventh inning and Boston Red Sox earned their season-high seventh straight win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Boston starter Walker Buehler gave up three runs off five hits, including both home runs, over six innings. Chris Murphy (1-0) and Garrett Whitlock pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a scoreless ninth to pick up his 16th save and 1,300th strikeout. Junior Caminero hit a two-run home run and Ha-Seong Kim added a solo homer for the Rays, who have lost five of their last eight.

The Phillies were off last night. They’re set to take on the San Diego Padres tonight at 9:40.

Final Chicago Cubs 8 Minnesota 1

Final Athletics 5 Atlanta 4

Final Texas 11 L.A. Angels 4

Final Cincinnati 6 Miami 0

Final St. Louis 8 Washington 1

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 3

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 3:10 p.m. (Postponed)

Jacob deGrom is an All-Star ace again after several injury-filled seasons. This is his fifth All-Star nod, his first for the Texas Rangers and in the American League. DeGrom says it's a little bit of validation after coming back from his second Tommy John surgery. The lanky right-hander is 9-2 with a 2.29 ERA this season in 18 starts, twice as many as he had combined the past two seasons after joining the Rangers. It is already the most starts for deGrom since 2019, when he won his second National League Cy Young Award in a row while pitching for the New York Mets.

Brent Rooker and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have joined the lineup for Monday night's All-Star Home Run Derby in Atlanta. Rooker, representing the Athletics, says he won’t change his usual approach at the plate. This marks the first time an A’s player has participated since 2021. Rooker has hit 58 home runs since 2024, third among American League players. His former youth coach, Joe Caruso, will pitch to him during the event. Chisholm, a Yankees infielder, is making his Derby debut. Other participants include Ronald Acuña Jr., Byron Buxton, Junior Caminero, Oneil Cruz, Cal Raleigh and James Wood.

Cooper Flagg made his professional debut last/Thursday night in the NBA Summer League and celebrated an 87-85 win over Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Flagg finished with 10 points on 5-for-21 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. Though Flagg struggled at times to find his groove, there were flashes as to why he was chosen No. 1 overall last month, doing plenty of little things that helped the Mavericks seal the win, including a key block. Flagg swatted DJ Steward’s attempt with 1:10 left in the game, and Ryan Nembhard made a 3-pointer at the other end to give Dallas the 87-85 lead.

Final Minnesota 91 Los Angeles 82

Final Washington 70 Las Vegas 68

A new college sports agency has rejected certain NIL deals involving donor-backed collectives. These collectives, formed to funnel money to athletes or schools, fail to meet NCAA rules requiring deals to serve a valid business purpose. A letter sent to Division I athletic directors explained that deals solely raising funds for athletes, like selling merchandise or hosting events, do not qualify. Since July, schools can now pay players directly under the $2.8 billion House settlement. Meanwhile, collectives tied to schools like Georgia and Alabama are shutting down. Over 1,500 deals have been approved through NIL Go, a clearinghouse launched in June.

Jake Knapp is loving his taste of links golf. Now he'd like to make sure he stays for more than one week. He opened with a 64 in the Scottish Open to share the lead with Sepp Straka, Nico Echavarria and Victor Perez. Scottie Scheffler was at 67 while Rory McIlroy finished with three straight birdies to salvage a 68. Knapp is not yet in the British Open at Royal Portrush next week. The leading three players from the Scottish Open not already in the field will earn exemptions. Knapp says he'd love nothing more than to delay his trip home.

English golfer Charley Hull withdrew from the first round of the Evian Championship on Thursday after collapsing to the ground twice because of a virus. Organizers say Hull felt unwell on the fourth tee and received medical attention after collapsing. She then got up and hit her tee shot before going to the ground again. Organizers said Hull underwent medical checks that showed she had a virus but was otherwise OK. Hull had started on the back nine and was 1-under par after 12 holes. She was taken off on a stretcher by a golf buggy at Evian Resort Golf Club, which is hosting the fourth women's major of the year.

Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules. The court’s 17-judge highest chamber says Semenya had her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field’s World Athletics. Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne. Europe’s top human rights court in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other aspects of Semenya’s appeal.

