WAMC Sports Report 7/9/25: Sabalenka gets past Siegemund and faces Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals. Fritz vs. Alcaraz

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face Amanda Anisimova in the women's semifinals, and Carlos Alcaraz will take on Taylor Fritz in the men's semifinals. Sabalenka grabbed the last three games Tuesday to overcome 104th-ranked Laura Siegemund 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at Centre Court. Sabalenka twice trailed by a break in the third set. The 27-year-old Belarusian lost in the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023. The 13th-seeded Anisimova advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal in six years by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6 (9). Alcaraz easily beat Cam Norrie in straight sets, while Fritz needed four to get past Karen Khachanov.

WNBA

New York 87 Las Vegas 78

Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points to lead the New York Liberty to an 87-78 victory over the Las Vegas Aces, who lost star A’ja Wilson to a right wrist injury in the first half. Wilson went down hard halfway through the second quarter and spent several minutes on the ground surrounded by her teammates. She sustained an injury to her right wrist and did not return to the game, reappearing on the bench in the third quarter with the wrist wrapped. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 19 points.

Washington 81 Chicago 79

Caitlin Clark has picked Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston No. 1 while Napheesa Collier took her Unrivaled business partner Breanna Stewart first in the WNBA All-Star Game draft. Clark had the first overall pick by being No. 1 in the fan vote. She had said there was “a high chance” that Boston and Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever would be on her team. Collier and Stewart started the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled this past winter. They were college teammates at UConn. Clark's other starters were Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson and Satou Sabally. Collier took Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike and Paige Bueckers.

NBA

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has decided to delay a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets this summer. That's according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Jokic nor the Nuggets have addressed the matter publicly. It doesn’t affect Jokic’s status in Denver in the short term. He has at least two years remaining on his deal. By waiting until next summer to sign, Jokic would be eligible to add four years to his existing deal at even more money than this summer’s extension would have guaranteed.

MLB

Boston 10 Colorado 2

Brayan Bello struck out a season-high 10 in the first nine-inning complete game of his career, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 for their fifth straight win. Bello (5-3) gave up five hits and one walk. He threw a rain-shortened, six-inning complete game on Sept. 25, 2022, a 2-0 loss to the Yankees. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run double during a four-run rally in the sixth, followed by a six-run outbreak in the seventh when Story homered and Jarren Duran added a solo shot. Colorado's Hunter Goodman ended the shutout bid with a two-run homer in the ninth.

N.Y. Yankees 10 Seattle 3

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer, Austin Wells went deep for the third consecutive game and the New York Yankees pounded the Seattle Mariners 10-3 in the opener of a three-game series. Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh traded late home runs after the outcome was all but decided, with Raleigh’s 36th of the season keeping the Seattle catcher two ahead of Judge for the major league lead. Rookie right-hander Will Warren pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings. New York scratched out its first run in the fifth against starter Logan Gilbert to end Seattle’s team-record streak of 33 scoreless innings.

N.Y. Mets 7 Baltimore 6

Juan Soto singled in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and the New York Mets hit three home runs in a 7-6 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles. New York trailed 6-2 before rallying past the Orioles on Tuesday night to improve to 5-34 when trailing after seven innings. Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, who are in hot pursuit of first-place Philadelphia in the NL East. Soto hit the first pitch from Yennier Cano (1-5) to bring home Lindor in the 10th, and Huascar Brazobán worked the bottom half for his second save. The Orioles got an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — from rookie starter Brandon Young.

The New York Mets consider Juan Soto to be a bona fide All-Star, regardless of the snub he received from those who selected the NL squad for the Midsummer Classic on July 15. Soto, in his first year with the Mets, has performed well enough to earn the respect of his manager and teammates. In their opinion, he’s deserving of a place in the All-Star Game. Manager Carlos Mendoza says, "He’s an All-Star for us.” Soto drove in the winning run with a sharp single on the first pitch of the 10th inning. That capped a night in which he went 3 for 5 to raise his batting average to .269 with 21 homers and 52 RBIs.

San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 3

Patrick Bailey hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Yastrzemski reached base twice and scored to help the Giants to their sixth win in seven games. Ryan Walker (2-3) retired one batter, with two on in the top of the ninth, to get the win. Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber had two hits, including his team-leading 28th home run. Jordan Roman (1-4) took the loss.

Kansas City 4 Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz has been added to Monday's Home Run Derby in Atlanta. He joins Cal Raleigh, Ronald Acuña Jr., Byron Buxton and James Wood. Cruz is known for his powerful homers, and he hit his 16th of the season Tuesday night at Kansas City. On May 25, he hit a homer with a record-breaking 122.9 mph exit velocity. That was the fastest since Statcast started tracking in 2015. The 26-year-old Cruz hit a career-best 21 homers last season.

Minnesota 8 Chicago Cubs 1

Athletics 10 Atlanta 1

Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10 Houston 6

Texas 13 L.A. Angels 1

Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Shohei Ohtani greeted Jacob Misiorowski with a leadoff homer, but the Milwaukee Brewers’ rookie phenom got the last word. After allowing Ohtani’s 431-foot blast, Misiorowski responded with another dominant outing. He struck out a career-high 12 batters to lead the Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Misiorowski fanned Ohtani in the third inning. The 6-foot-7 right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA in five major league starts. He's already beaten Paul Skenes and now he'soutdueled Clayton Kershaw.

Miami 12 Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 4 Washington 2

San Diego 1 Arizona 0

Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 1

CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL

João Pedro scored twice in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fluminense, securing a spot in the Club World Cup final. The 23-year-old forward, who joined Chelsea last week, refused to celebrate out of respect for Fluminense, the club that developed him. He scored in the 18th and 56th minutes with precise right-footed strikes. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised his ability to break down defensive teams. Chelsea plays Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's final.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BYU coach Kalani Sitake is not directly addressing the status of Jake Retzlaff amid reports that the quarterback is transferring after being accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that was dismissed. Retzlaff reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal rather than face a suspension for violating BYU's honor code. Retzlaff acknowledged a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

