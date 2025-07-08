Saratoga Springs Democratic mayoral hopeful faces accusations of collaboration with local nonprofit

A Saratoga Springs mayoral candidate is rejecting allegations of coordinating with a local nonprofit for political gain.

Saratoga Springs GOP Committee Chair Mike Brandi accuses Democratic mayoral hopeful Michele Madigan and RISE Housing and Support Services of political collaboration that he says may constitute a violation of state law and federal nonprofit laws.

Brandi released a series of text messages between Madigan and RISE leaders Monday.

“‘A non-for-profit is prohibited from participation in any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office.’ OK? That’s a quote, that’s the law we live under. And here’s Lindsey Connors’ text to Madigan, notice she doesn’t say ‘I,’ she’s not speaking on behalf of herself, she’s speaking on behalf of RISE. Here’s her quote: ‘we’d love to do anything we can to help, although RISE can’t provide capital to your campaign, perhaps there’s another way we can partner to support you,’” said Brandi.

In May, RISE Executive Director Sybil Newell wrote to the city council calling for a commitment to fund a shelter through the end of 2026. Absent that, Newell said RISE would close its shelter just days before the Belmont Stakes was run at Saratoga Race Course on June 7th.

The potential shelter shutdown was averted when Democratic Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran sent out a Request for Proposals for a “supported entry” shelter through 2026, though the outcome of that RFP remains unclear.

Madigan is one of two city representatives on the county board of supervisors and is mounting a challenge to first-term Republican Mayor John Safford.

She rejects Brandi’s framing.

“I’m not just a mayoral candidate. I don’t know what kind of gotcha moment [Brandi] is looking for. You can spin any text messages into anything. They have given me no money. There’s no coordinated campaign involvement with RISE. I’ve made a couple of errors with data and so there’s an email that Lindsey sent me right after that giving me the proper data. And I needed the proper data to be able to speak eloquently and correctly on the issue,” said Madigan.

Brandi adds while RISE’s services are vital:

“Nonprofits have a very privileged position in society. They’re entrusted to do charitable, very important roles for society and in exchange for that they’re given tax-exempt status. So, when that exalted status is abused and when these organizations engage in prohibited political activities that’s really concerning to me,” said Brandi.

Days after Madigan launched her campaign in February, Brandi released a suite of texts he had received from her being critical of her now running-mates on November’s Democratic line.

Madigan insists Connors’ referenced support was immaterial to her campaign for mayor.

“They have given me no money. I am very good friends with Lindsey Connors, I used to work with her when I was over at the city together. And what I have been trying to do since all of this broke is get them in front of several committees at the county level so they can begin to educate the county about their services,” said Madigan.

RISE emphasizes that it met with every city council member and supervisor before Newell’s letter was read at a May 6th council meeting. In a statement, the organization says the communication between Newell, Connors and Madigan does not represent a “conspiracy,” adding “if caring about contracts, funding, timelines, and the wellbeing of the people we serve is now considered ‘political,’ then we wear that label proudly.”

This month, the city council passed a controversial camping ban in a 3-2 vote. Critics of the ordinance say it criminalizes homelessness and will target the city’s most vulnerable residents while those backing the codes say it will support the business community and connect homeless residents with available services.

Mayor Safford voted for the measure, while Madigan remains critical.

“There’s maybe a handful of people on the city streets that present a problem, is that why we pass some restrictive ordinance of no camping on city property because there’s five people out there who generally go through the homeless court and choose to not have services? I don’t understand what they’re getting at,” said Madigan.