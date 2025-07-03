WAMC Sports Report 7/3/25: Blue Jays outlast Yankees to tie New York for AL East lead

The Toronto Blue Jays wasted an eight-run lead, then outlasted the Yankees 11-9 as George Springer scored the go-ahead run on Devin Williams’ eighth-inning wild pitch to tie New York for the AL East lead. Toronto scored seven runs in the first inning off Will Warren and led 8-0 in the third, but the Yankees scored six runs in a sixth that included Giancarlo Stanton’s first home run of the season. New York tied the score 9-9 in the eighth when Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer off Yimi García. New York had held sole possession of the division lead since April 14.

New leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo launched a grand slam off rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 to split their day-night doubleheader. Dropped from the top spot, slumping All-Star Francisco Lindor followed Nimmo’s second-inning slam with a home run and finished with three RBIs as the Mets snapped a four-game slide by winning for only the fourth time in 18 games. Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning of the opener that sent Milwaukee to a 7-2 victory behind Freddy Peralta in the makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout.

Jacob Misiorowski made everything look so easy in his first three major league starts. Now he knows it’s not. The hard-throwing rookie finally got knocked around Wednesday, serving up back-to-back homers as the Milwaukee Brewers lost 7-3 to the New York Mets in the second game of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field. Barely touched by opposing batters since getting called up from the minors last month, Misiorowski allowed five runs, five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings in his fourth career outing. Brandon Nimmo connected for a grand slam in the second and Francisco Lindor followed with another longball to give the Mets a 5-0 lead.

Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh each homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 to earn a doubleheader split. Kepler hit his 10th homer of the season — a two-run shot off San Diego starter Dylan Cease (3-8) in the fourth inning — to put the Phillies ahead 2-1. Marsh hit a solo home run of Cease an inning later, his third this season, to make it 3-1. Cristopher Sanchez (7-2) allowed one run and five hits across seven innings while striking out five. Jackson Merrill had an RBI single for San Diego. The Padres won the opener 6-4, but by winning the nightcap, the Phillies won the series. The two NL playoff hopefuls will meet again in San Diego in the final series before the All-Star break next weekend.

Wilyer Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in the completion of a game suspended by rain a night earlier. Trevor Story added an RBI double after Abreu’s hit, sending Boston to its third win in four games after a six-game losing skid, its longest since September 2022. Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have dropped three of four.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits his first career grand slam, leading the Cincinnati Reds to an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Reds scored five runs in the seventh inning to rally and avoid a sweep in the three-game series. Nick Martinez pitched 6 2/3 innings for Cincinnati, allowing four runs on nine hits. For Boston, Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer, and Romy Gonzalez added two RBIs. Red Sox reliever Greg Weissert struggled in the seventh, giving up five runs. Encarnacion-Strand's grand slam marked the Reds' sixth of the season.

Clayton Kershaw has reached an incredible milestone, becoming the 20th pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 career strikeouts. On Wednesday night, he struck out Vinny Capra of the Chicago White Sox with a slider in the sixth inning. The 37-year-old Dodgers pitcher joins an elite group, including just three other left-handers, to achieve this feat. Fans at Dodger Stadium gave Kershaw a standing ovation as he tipped his cap and acknowledged his family in the stands. Despite not earning the win, Kershaw expressed gratitude for his teammates and the moment, calling it a special achievement in his 18th season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three fan-elected starters in the All-Star Game, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith joining designated hitter Shohei Ohtani as winners in final ballot totals. Detroit will have three fan-picked starters for the first time since 2007 after second baseman Gleyber Torres along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez were voted in at their positions for the July 15 game at Atlanta’s Truist Park. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs were picked for the NL outfield along with Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves.

NBA

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have offered their coaching job to Mike Brown and are working to finalize a deal with the two-time NBA Coach of the Year. Brown would replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired last month despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. He had his second interview with the Knicks on Tuesday before the job was offered, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because details of the search were to remain private.

Deandre Ayton has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, sources tell the Associated Press. The Portland Trail Blazers bought out Ayton’s contract last weekend, and he will now team up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic for the upcoming season. Ayton, a 7-footer and former No. 1 overall pick, averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds over seven NBA seasons. His addition addresses the Lakers’ need for size in the paint after trading Anthony Davis. Ayton, who turns 27 this month, brings experience but has yet to make an All-Star appearance in his career.

WIMBLEDON

Late-night finishes and five-set matches are becoming a habit for Taylor Fritz at this year’s Wimbledon. This time, he managed to wrap up his win over Gabriel Diallo before the match was suspended. That makes sure the fifth-seeded American won’t have to come back on court for a fourth straight day. Fritz overcame a bloodied elbow to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3 on No. 1 Court. That was a day after he finished off another five-set win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a match that was halted on Monday night at about 10:15 p.m.

Emma Raducanu played some of her best tennis since her U.S. Open title run in 2021 by sweeping aside former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 and reach the third round. She may have to up her level even further in the next match, though: the British home favorite will be up against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Raducanu says “there's no pressure” on her when she plays Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka has come back after being two points from dropping the opening set of her second-round Wimbledon match three times. Eventually, the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka asserted herself for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Marie Bouzkova on Wednesday to avoid the sort of surprise that has sent a group of seeded players home. Four of the top 10 women’s seeds failed to make it out of the first round: No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Zheng Qinwen and No. 9 Paula Badosa. In all, a record-tying 23 seeded players — 10 women, 13 men — were gone by the end of Day 2.

CONCACAF GOLD CUP FINAL

The U.S. men's soccer team advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico after a 2-1 win over Guatemala. Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the sellout crowd of 22,423 at Energizer Park, which rooted overwhelmingly for the visitors, was “like to play in Guatemala." Diego Luna scored in the fourth and 15th minutes for the U.S., giving him three goals in the tournament. Sunday's final in Houston will be the Americans’ last competitive match before next year’s World Cup.

Diego Luna scored twice in the first 15 minutes, and the United States hung on to beat Guatemala 2-1 to reach its first CONCACAF Gold Cup final since 2021. Luna put the U.S. ahead with a left-footed shot in the fourth minute, then scored with his right in the 15th for his third goal in two games. Olger Escobar scored in the 80th for Guatemala. The U.S. plays defending champion Mexico for the title Sunday at Houston.

Raúl Jiménez scored in the 50th minute off an assist from 16-year-old Gilberto Mora and Mexico advanced to its 12th CONCACAF Gold Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Honduras. El Tri advanced to play the United States in the final on Sunday night in Houston for the eighth meeting in the title game between the two countries with Mexico owning a 5-2 edge. Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, the U.S. seven and Canada one.

WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL SOCCER

Claire Hutton scored her first international goal as the U.S. beat Canada 3-0 in a friendly. Sam Coffey and Yazmeen Ryan also found the net. The Americans have five straight wins by a combined score of 18-0 since losing to Brazil in April. Hutton's goal came in the 36th minute off a corner kick by Rose Lavelle, who also helped set up Coffey's earlier goal. This was the third game in seven days for the U.S., following two 4-0 wins over Ireland. The Americans face South Korea and Japan in September.

PGA TOUR'S FEDEX CUP

The PGA Tour is changing how it pays $100 million in bonus money for the FedEx Cup. Instead of the FedEx Cup champion getting a $25 million bonus at the end of the Tour Championship, there will be payouts at two other points along the way. The top player going into the postseason gets a $10 million bonus. The No. 1 seed after the second event at the BMW Championship will get $5 million. And the winner of the Tour Championship gets $10 million. If the No. 1 seed stays on top throughout the postseason, he still gets $25 million.

