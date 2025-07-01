WAMC Sports Report 7/1/25: Wilyer Abreu hits grand slam and inside-the-park homer in Red Sox win over Reds 13-6

Wilyer Abreu hit a grand slam and an inside-the-park solo home run for Boston, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Red Sox defeated the Reds 13-6 on Monday night.

Boston knocked Cincinnati phenom right-hander Chase Burns out of the game with a seven-run first inning during his second major league start. Jarren Duran went deep in the sixth with a solo shot for Boston, which won for the second time in nine games. Austin Hays had a two-run triple and solo homer for the Reds, who had won five of seven. The 22-year-old Burns (0-1), selected second overall in July’s amateur draft, was charged with seven runs, five earned, and got just one out. In his debut last week, he became the first starting pitcher since the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced. Boston starter Garrett Crochet (8-4) retired the first 10 batters he faced before the Reds scored three runs in the fourth. He gave up five runs, four earned, in six innings with nine strikeouts. Crochet allowed more than two runs for the fourth time in 18 starts this season.

The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list Monday, bringing in their first piece of the Rafael Devers trade. To make room for him, they optioned right-hander Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester. Kelly left Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Toronto with right oblique tightness, but manager Alex Cora said before Monday’s game against Cincinnati that he was fine. The 28-year-old Hicks was acquired along with left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison and two prospects on June 15.

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-4. Guerrero went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Ernie Clement had two hits and scored twice as the Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer and Cody Bellinger added a solo shot for the Yankees, who squandered a 3-1 lead. Making his second start since returning from injury, Max Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits in five innings for Toronto. He struck out seven and walked none.

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 0

Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in eight innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Philadelphia Phillies won in Bryce Harper’s return to the lineup, 4-0 over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. Wheeler improved to 8-3 and tossed six-hit ball and did not walk a batter in another sterling outing for the NL East leaders. Harper was hit by a pitch on the left foot, walked and lined into an unassisted double play as part of a 0-for-2 night in his first game since June 5. Harper returned from a nearly month-long layoff with right wrist inflammation to start at first base and bat third.

The New York Mets off last night. They look to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Milwaukee Brewers at home tonight at 7:10.

Athletics 6 Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 10 Texas 6

Seattle 6 Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 0

Arizona 4 San Francisco 2

NBA

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks will interview two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown for a second time as they seek Tom Thibodeau’s replacement. Brown’s return this week will make him the first of the known candidates to get a second interview for the position that has been vacant for nearly a month. Other candidates could also be asked to return, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search were to remain private. The Knicks have also talked with Taylor Jenkins, James Borrego and Micah Nori.

The Houston Rockets continued their offseason improvements by adding veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year, $53 million deal shortly after the NBA’s free agency window officially opened. ESPN first reported the deal, and a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed the terms to The Associated Press. Technically, the NBA free agency period opened at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Monday. In actuality, it has been rolling along. LeBron James has already opted in to a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this coming season, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden decline his option in return for a new deal and a raise.

WNBA

The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams over the next five years with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia all set to join the league by 2030. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia the season after assuming they get approval from the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors. Toronto and Portland will enter the league next year. All three of the new teams that were announced Monday have NBA ownership groups. Each paid a $250 million expansion fee. All three teams also will be building new practice facilities for the WNBA teams.

Paige Bueckers will play in her first WNBA All-Star Game while Nneka Ogwumike has earned her 10th selection. The league announced the remaining All-Star starters on Monday after Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were named as team captains a day earlier for winning the fan vote. Bueckers will be the 10th rookie to start the game. The Dallas guard is ranked 11th in the league in scoring and sixth in assists to lead all rookies in both categories. She received the sixth most votes from the fans. Ogwumike, who stars for Seattle, is tied for the third-most All-Star appearances with Tamika Catchings and Brittney Griner.

NHL

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie was rewarded for his breakout season with a six-year, $33 million contract. The 26-year-old had career highs of 33 goals and 57 points in 77 games while completing the two-year contract he signed when he joined the Bruins. Meantime, veteran forward Claude Giroux is staying in Ottawa on a one-year contract with the Senators. The Columbus Blue Jackets locked up defenseman Dante Fabbro with a four-year, $16.5 million contract. And the Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Conor Sheary on unconditional waivers for the purposes to terminate his contract. The moves come two days before the NHL's free agency period opens.

The Florida Panthers completed another hat trick less than two weeks since repeating as Stanley Cup champions. After Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett said they never wanted to leave South Florida, they got their wish. Days after locking up Bennett long term, the Panthers have agreed to re-sign Ekblad and Marchand, according to people familiar with the agreements. Ekblad agreed to an eight-year deal with an average value of $6.1 million, while Marchand agreed to a six-year deal.

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with Toronto Maple Leafs. That's according to a person with knowledge of the move who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. Vegas reportedly signed the 28-year-old two-time All-Star to an eight-year contract worth $96 million after sending Nicolas Roy to Toronto to jump the line on the top free agent before the rest of the NHL could talk to him. Marner is coming off career highs of 75 assists and 102 points.

NFL

The Miami Dolphins are sending All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Ramsey announced the trade Monday in a social media post. A person familiar with the trade confirmed that the Dolphins will get Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018. The terms have been agreed upon and are pending physicals. Smith will get a one-year contract extension for $12 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

CLUB WORLD CUP SOCCER

Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16. In a back-and-forth thriller at Camping World Stadium, the Saudi Arabian club took the lead three times, including twice in extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal ahead 3-2 in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden — who entered as a substitute four minutes earlier — equalized in the 104th. Leonardo finally put Man City away. Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Italy, which took down Inter Milan earlier Monday.

Germán Cano scored on a header three minutes into the match, and Fluminense held on to defeat Champions League finalist Inter Milan 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup in front of 20,030 at Bank of America Stadium on Monday. The Brazilians move on to face the Manchester City-Al Hilal winner on Friday in Orlando, Florida. Almost before both teams were able to break a sweat in the 90-degrees Fahrenheit heat, Jhon Arias sent a slightly deflected crossing pass from the right corner that Cano headed into the net for a 1-0 lead. Hercules added a late goal in stoppage time for the final 2-0 margin.

WIMBLEDON

Carlos Alcaraz needed to go through five sets against Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon before winning their first-round match to start his bid for a third consecutive title at the All England Club. Alcaraz eventually asserted himself in the last set to pick up the 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory at Centre Court on Monday. The No. 2-seeded Alcaraz had a much tougher time than anyone likely expected before he managed to extend his current winning streak to a career-best 19 matches. Fognini is 38. He has said he’ll retire after this season and he entered the day with an 0-6 record on tour in 2025. Next for Alcaraz will be a match Wednesday against Oliver Tarvet, a 21-year-old British qualifier who plays college tennis at the University of San Diego and is ranked 733rd.

While Alcaraz escaped, seven seeded men exited on Day 1, including 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, No. 8 Holger Rune, No. 9 Daniil Medvedev — who also lost in the first round at the French Open — No. 16 Francisco Cerundolo, No. 20 Alexei Popyrin, No. 24 Stefanos Tsitsipas — who quit because of a persistent lower-back problem — and No. 31 Tallon Griekspoor. No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champ, lost, while women’s winners included No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Madison Keys, 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova VON DROH sah vah and 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

No. 2 Coco Gauff, coming off her second major title, plays in Day 2's (today’s) last match at Centre Court against Dayana Yastremska. The other matches in the main arena, starting at 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. EDT), are defending champion Barbora Krejcikova against Alexandra Eala, followed by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic against Alexandre Muller. No. 1 Yanik Sinner meets fellow Italian Luca Nardi at No. 1 Court.

