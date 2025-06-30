What could federal cuts to Job Corps look like? A local culinary instructor shares his point of view

Following proposed federal cuts, the Department of Labor announced a pause to job training centers like Albany County’s Glenmont Job Corps Center. But last week, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction, stopping the U.S. Department of Labor from shutting down Job Corps until a lawsuit against the move is resolved. In late May, the Labor Department said it would pause operations at all contractor-operated Job Corps centers by the end of June. Job Corps, a residential program meant for low-income youth, aims to help teenagers and young adults who struggled to finish traditional high school find jobs. The program provides tuition-free housing at residential centers, training, meals and healthcare. At Glenmont’s center, Wayne Townsend has been a Certified Technical Trainer Culinary Instructor for over two years. He says without the program, many students would struggle and return to dangerous situations. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons sat down with Townsend at a park next to the center to discuss how cutting Job Corps could impact the community.