Tariff negotiations between U.S. and Canada suspended

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada.

Trump posted on social media that he stopped talks over tariffs and trade due to Canada’s plan to impose a 3 percent digital services tax on tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber and Airbnb. Trump calls it an attack on the U.S.

The tax is effective Monday, but is retroactive to 2022, meaning U.S. tech companies would see charges nearing $2 billion on Monday. The CBC reports that other countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France, impose similar digital taxes.