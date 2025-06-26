© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northampton, Mass. officials begin prep for superintendent’s eventual departure

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
FILE - Northampton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Portia Bonner, speaking at a city council and finance committee meeting on May 27, 2025. According to Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra and The Daily Hampshire Gazette, Bonner has indicated she will be departing NPS at the end of her contract in June 2026.
Northampton Open Media
/
Youtube
FILE - Northampton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Portia Bonner, speaking at a city council and finance committee meeting on May 27, 2025. According to Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra and The Daily Hampshire Gazette, Bonner has indicated she will be departing NPS at the end of her contract in June 2026.

The city of Northampton is preparing for a new superintendent search, with the current school leader indicating she's leaving at the end of her contract.

As first reported by the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Dr. Portia Bonner indicated she will be serving out the rest of her three-year contract before departing in June 2026.

More details are expected at the school committee's next regular meeting on August 14.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said as much at a recent city council meeting, where officials approved $25,000 in funding for a superintendent search.

“Superintendent Bonner’s last day with the Northampton Public Schools and the city will be next year, on June 30, 2026,” Sciarra said at the June 18 meeting. “… [at] the next regular school committee meeting, there'll be a discussion about next steps for a superintendent search.”

Hired in 2023, Bonner came into a district grappling with budget gaps in the wake of the pandemic.

Budget issues have been ongoing, necessitating cuts that led to a vote of "no confidence" in Bonner by the local teachers’ union in 2024.

WAMC has reached out to the superintendent for comment.
Tags
News NorthamptonNorthampton Public SchoolsNorthampton School Committee
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos
Related Content