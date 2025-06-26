Northampton, Mass. officials begin prep for superintendent’s eventual departure

The city of Northampton is preparing for a new superintendent search, with the current school leader indicating she's leaving at the end of her contract.

As first reported by the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Dr. Portia Bonner indicated she will be serving out the rest of her three-year contract before departing in June 2026.

More details are expected at the school committee's next regular meeting on August 14.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said as much at a recent city council meeting, where officials approved $25,000 in funding for a superintendent search.

“Superintendent Bonner’s last day with the Northampton Public Schools and the city will be next year, on June 30, 2026,” Sciarra said at the June 18 meeting. “… [at] the next regular school committee meeting, there'll be a discussion about next steps for a superintendent search.”

Hired in 2023, Bonner came into a district grappling with budget gaps in the wake of the pandemic.

Budget issues have been ongoing, necessitating cuts that led to a vote of "no confidence" in Bonner by the local teachers’ union in 2024.

WAMC has reached out to the superintendent for comment.