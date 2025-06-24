Newcomer Joe Ferris defeats Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson in Democratic primary

Political newcomer Joseph Ferris defeated Hudson's incumbent Mayor Kamal Johnson in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The race was tight, with unofficial results showing Ferris capturing 54% of the vote in the city of roughly 5,500. Fewer than 100 votes separated the candidates Tuesday.

During the campaign, Ferris focused on sowing distrust in Johnson's administration, a narrative that was buoyed by Times Union reporting this week that found Johnson refused to provide details about a rental agreement to live in property owned by a developer with business in the city.

Johnson, 40, became the city's first Black mayor when he was elected in 2019, and he has touted initiatives such as a universal basic income and rental assistance for 200 families.

Ferris, also 40, is the son of former Brooklyn Assemblymember Joseph Ferris, has worked in nonprofits and public affairs, and has lived in Hudson since 2022.

Johnson says he will continue his campaign on the Working Families Party line.

Republican Llyod Koedding and Independent Peter Spear are also running for mayor in November's general election.