Proposed noise ordinance for Lake Placid criticized during public hearing

The Village of Lake Placid is considering revisions to its local noise ordinance. A public hearing this week drew dozens of businesses and residents opposed to the changes.

The proposed Local Law #2 of 2025 would, among other things, require that no “unreasonable noise” be made by any person “verbally or mechanically.” It prohibits “any radio, television, phonograph, compact disk player, digital audio devise, drum, musical instrument, sound amplifier, speaker or similar device which produces, reproduces or amplifies sound” between 9:30 in the evening and 7 o’clock in the morning.

Most of those attending the public hearing say the provision would severely restrict the hospitality industry and hurt tourism.

Howard Lowe is concerned about the economic impact of the proposed ordinance to the resort region.

“It just strikes me that an ordinance such as this is without a doubt going to have a negative economic impact on the region,” Lowe said. “It’s going to reduce the number of jobs available. You talk about weddings and so forth, you can kiss them goodbye. I don’t know how you could do it. And wow what a big economic driver that is and obviously tourism. And so, it just seems very ill-advised. Secondly, I really do question this 65db noise level. That is conversation level.”

Resident John Assaro argued with Mayor Art Devlin about the 65-decibel limit and how the proposed sound level was determined.

“If you’re arbitrarily setting a 65-decibel limit that has already been reached in this room, that’s ridiculous,” Assaro said. “You can’t, in my opinion, put a limit on a noise level that’s ridiculously low for a live music event in a town that used to have live music events all the time.”

Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin turned to board members, “Did we do a study?”

The Village Clerk responds, “We did not do a study.”

“Okay, so....”starts Devlin.

Assaro interrupts, “The ordinance says after more than a year of research in consideration of specific complaints of residents and visitors. Where is all that document?”

“There was not a study done but there was two years of research done,” Devlin notes.

“Yeah, thousands of pages of research done. I would like to see it,” Assaro retorts.

Board members said they researched other communities’ noise ordinances to determine the level and time of day it should be effective.

Board member Katie Brennan helped draft the new noise ordinance.

“We drafted the noise ordinance and I think we pegged what we did largely based on codifying the existing land use code. And those were the provisions that we were putting forward in terms of noise level restrictions," explains Brennan. "And our business community members came out and shared their views and shared their experience. I think we also received feedback from other members of the public offline of that including residents and we’ll be taking the input that we receive and also following up with further conversations with community members and looking to find a good compromise that reflects the community and the needs of the community going forward.”

Resident Raymond Hippele was among the minority at the hearing supporting the proposed ordinance.

“I don’t complain anymore because it gets us absolutely nowhere. We make complaints and nothing happens. I’m here representing the little guy. People who work jobs across this community and after a hard day at work have to come home and listen to blasting bar music from across the street. This is not right nor is it fair. We’re looking at a village noise control ordinance. I found it to be extremely clear and reasonable.”

The Lake Placid Village Board tabled action to an undetermined date on the proposal.

