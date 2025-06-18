© 2025
Longmeadow Planning Board member resigns following public outcry over January incident

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published June 17, 2025 at 7:34 PM EDT
Longmeadow Planning Board Member Walter Gunn is facing calls to resign months after a Jan. 7, 2025 incident involving him and a resident. During an encounter in which Gunn appeared to journey onto Fabricio Ochoa's backyard, the planning board member was filmed giving a false name, attempting to investigate a planning board matter and initially asking Ochoa about his ability to speak English and whether he was a housekeeper.
Town of Longmeadow
/
Fabricio Ochoa
FILE - Walter Gunn, a longtime member of Longmeadow's planning board, is resigning from his post "effective immediately," Select Board Chair Vineeth Hemavathi announced Tuesday. Gunn had been facing calls to resign months after a Jan. 7, 2025 incident involving him and a resident. During the encounter, in which Gunn appeared to journey onto Fabricio Ochoa's backyard, Gunn was filmed initially giving a false name and asking the homeowner about his ability to speak English and whether he was a housekeeper.

An embattled Longmeadow Planning Board member has resigned - months after he was caught intruding on a resident's property and making discriminatory comments.

Walter Gunn is resigning effective immediately, according to Select Board Chair Vineeth Hemavathi.

Residents and town officials had been calling for Gunn to resign following a January incident in which he ventured onto a resident's property uninvited.

At the time, Gunn said the property was involved in planning board business and that he wanted to scope it out.

However, when initially confronted by the homeowner, Fabricio Ochoa, Gunn was filmed asking if Ochoa was a housekeeper and if he spoke English. The planning board member also gave a false name at first and claimed that he had been arrested for trespassing in the past.

Months later, Gunn would endorse a public apology issued by the planning board in May, but resisted calls to resign until Tuesday.

The incident would spotlight how Longmeadow appears to lack a recall mechanism for elected officials.

It also led to the select board drawing up a special town meeting for July 15 - one that would ask residents to consider making the planning board an appointed body rather than an elected one.
