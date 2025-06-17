$4M renovation work at Springfield’s Walker Memorial Grandstand touted ahead of summer classic

Long-awaited renovations are complete at one of the oldest baseball diamonds in western Massachusetts — just in time for a local summer classic.

When spectators come to Forest Park for a special summer classic baseball game slated for Sunday, they'll be among the first to sit in the newly-renovated Walker Memorial Grandstand.

Built in the 1940s, the covered bleachers and baseball diamond recently underwent $4 million worth of improvements.

New roofing, improved dugouts and new fencing in the outfield are in place for future American Legion games, high school teams using the field, and this weekend, the Westfield Starfires.

“And by the way, I understand the meteorologists indicate, after 13 consecutive weekends of rain, it's going to be a glorious Saturday and Sunday,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said of the forecast.

The mayor and others gathered at the grandstand Monday to mark the project's completion.

Less than a year ago, workers were digging up the grounds, fencing off the bleachers, and working on the masonry.

Springfield Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey says the structure was condemned in the 90s after almost coming down in '93. But he says the venue that's hosted thousands upon thousands of players and spectators over the years is worth saving.

"Every time I was here, there was someone that came by and they had a connection to the place - whether they were a player, whether they were a parent, they all had a story to tell,” Garvey said. “It's got a great history, and it's very good that we able to maintain that history."

The structure's now ADA-compliant, with dugouts that sport working drainage. A round of rain no longer means getting wet cleats from just sitting on the bench.

Funding the work was a million dollars in city funds in addition to a $3 million federal earmark dating back to 2022.

Exchanging high school baseball stories with the mayor, Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district says the project epitomizes what successful federal grant funding can do, as opposed to clawing back dollars like the current administration has.

That, and the addition of a new fence - 400 feet from home plate to the back of centerfield - is a nice touch.

“This is a tasteful restoration - I do like the fence. I'll be able to tell my grandchildren, without witnesses, that I hit a few over it,” said the congressman.

Among the first to take advantage of the restoration will be the Starfires, the Westfield-based collegiate summer league team that's made playing at the grandstand in the summer an annual event.

Joshua Frometa, a Holyoke native who plays for nearby AIC, tells WAMC seeing work on the facility come to fruition has been surreal.

"The last few years we've come here - it's been put-up fences and makeshift work, and to come here in the third year to see … work on the field... the fencing is done - it's awesome, man, I can't complain,” the Starfires outfielder/3rd baseman said.

First pitch is at 4 p.m. Sunday against Worcester.