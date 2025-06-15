HVCC's next president Michael Brophy has ideas to bring staff and students together

Hudson Valley Community College has named a new president — and he has longstanding ties to the region. Michael Brophy was named the Troy institution's eighth president last week by the State University of New York’s Board of Trustees. Brophy currently serves as president of Hilbert College near Buffalo. During his tenure, Brophy is credited with improving the school’s enrollment, keeping tuition below the national average, and eliminating the college's operating deficit. Brophy also previously served as Dean of Enrollment at SUNY Canton and worked for Russell Sage College and the now-closed College of Saint Rose. HVCC’s search for a new president came after previous president Roger Ramsammy was removed following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against him. WAMC spoke with Brophy about his vision for HVCC’s future. Michael Brophy will begin his tenure at HVCC August 1.