‘Project Lifesaver’ comes to Chicopee, Mass., offering safeguard for vulnerable residents

Officials in Chicopee, Massachusetts say a new program will provide a lifeline for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents if ever they go missing.

According to Mayor John Vieau, “Project Lifesaver” offers a new safety system for the city that, with the use of lightweight bracelets, helps first responders find residents if ever they’re reported missing.

The bracelets pack transmitters that, if worn by a resident, allow for rapid location in the event they become lost.

The service is also free to all eligible residents.

“We have this wonderful technology - they're semi-permanent bracelets that a person, one of your loved ones, wears, and, heaven forbid something happens to them and they do get lost, this device is able to help and locate and protect them,” the mayor said.

According to Vieau’s office, the average recovery time for an individual enrolled in the program is 30 minutes.

Unveiling the program on Wednesday, June 11, the mayor was joined by members of the police and fire departments.

The effort is part of a collaboration with the Hampden County Sheriff’s TRIAD Division. Sheriff Nick Cocchi says the program launched in 2021 and has led crews being able to find numerous Hampden County residents living with autism, dementia and other conditions.

Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski says first responders have been eager to get trained on the system.

“We haven't used this program yet in Chicopee, but we're looking forward to it,” he said. “As early as this morning, I was watching the news and [saw] an elderly gentleman went missing in Springfield. You can imagine the turmoil going through this family's mind - ‘Where is he?’… ‘We need to find him.’ With this technology, I think we're going to be able to do a lot of good.”

According to the mayor’s office, families interested in learning more about the program or enrolling a loved one in it are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 413-858-0060.

The program is available to residents who have:

- Been diagnosed with a cognitive condition

- Wandered off in the past or is at risk of doing so

- Does not drive a motor vehicle

- Requires constant supervision or monitoring