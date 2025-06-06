Pride in the Valley: Multiple pride parades, celebrations step off in western Mass. Saturday

Pride Month is in full-swing in the Pioneer Valley, with multiple parades this weekend.

Rain might be in the forecast, but thousands are still expected to attend Pride events Saturday in Springfield, Greenfield and Pittsfield and beyond.

The 4th Annual Springfield Pride Parade will kick off at noon at STCC. At a preview event in April, founder Taurean Bethea says this year's parade and block party comes at a time when vulnerable communities find themselves a target of multiple federal actions.

“We are living through a moment where LGBTQ rights, history and even our purpose are under attack,” Bethea said. "From classrooms to courtrooms, we are witnessing coordinated efforts to silence our voices and shrink our spaces. But pride was never meant to be quiet.”

Speaking with WAMC last year Franklin County Pride organizer Heather Mahoney said the yearly celebrations show how much local support there is for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It's a nice reminder that there are so many people in our community and they come from all walks of life,” Mahoney said. “It's important because the people in our community need to feel like they're safe and they have a community and this helps us all feel like we're together.”

Rain or shine, the Franklin County Pride Parade starts at noon at the intersection of Sanderson and Federal streets.

The 9th Annual Berkshire Pride Festival & Parade in Pittsfield starts at 11.