Northeast states, communities push back after Trump administration releases 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list

The Trump administration has released a list of states and local governments that it says are "self-identified" sanctuary jurisdictions.

The list published on Friday by the Department of Homeland Security follows an executive order from President Trump.

Several states, including New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut are on the list — though state leaders, including Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, say the White House has "falsely labeled" the state.

Communities from Berkshire County in Massachusetts to Ulster County in New York are also listed, as well as cities like Albany and Burlington. DHS accuses the jurisdictions of deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American communities by protecting criminal aliens. Democratic officials are blasting the list as fear-mongering based in misinformation.