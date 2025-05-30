© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northeast states, communities push back after Trump administration releases 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published May 30, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his budget plan in Hartford.
CT-N/WAMC screenshot
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement criticizing the designation.

The Trump administration has released a list of states and local governments that it says are "self-identified" sanctuary jurisdictions. 

The list published on Friday by the Department of Homeland Security follows an executive order from President Trump. 

Several states, including New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut are on the list — though state leaders, including Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, say the White House has "falsely labeled" the state. 

Communities from Berkshire County in Massachusetts to Ulster County in New York are also listed, as well as cities like Albany and Burlington. DHS accuses the jurisdictions of deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American communities by protecting criminal aliens. Democratic officials are blasting the list as fear-mongering based in misinformation.
News
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
See stories by Andrew Waite
Related Content