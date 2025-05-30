Mixed-use development aims to remake Troy waterfront

Leaders say a $67 million, seven-story, mixed-use development will transform Troy’s waterfront.

Affordable housing can be a key building block in urban revitalization.

That was the message Wednesday as officials cut the ribbon at the new John P. Taylor Apartments, which offer 141 affordable units and ground-floor retail space. The construction replaces the complex's two original towers that were demolished in 2022 after having been vacant for more than a decade.

Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello says the project is "much bigger than just buildings." "This dominoes with our waterfront vision, with our Congress and Ferry Street overhaul, over $12 million is going to be invested into this gateway," Mantello said.

Redevelopment began in March 2023, a priority of the Revitalize Riverside component of Troy's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded by the state two years earlier.

RuthAnne Visnauskas is Commissioner of the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal. HCR is in the fourth year of a five-year, $25 billion plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across the state.

"And it's not all the time that we are celebrating affordable housing that is part of a giant revitalization of a incredibly beautiful location you have here in Troy," said Visnauskas.



New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley says housing demands are now being met on all scales. He says DRI funding has created more than 4,200 units of housing statewide.

"We also understood that Troy did not waste any time as they rolled out 11 projects which were announced upon their application being awarded," said Mosley. "Those projects touch upon everything from housing, such as the Taylor apartments, riverfront improvements, public art, street scape improvements, cultural centers, as well as the performing arts, in addition, the Congress Street Gateway project, right next to the Taylor apartments, will make it a safe pedestrian experience for nearby residents and visitors to allow additional development space for future housing."

All units are supported by Project-based Section 8 vouchers issued by the Troy Housing Authority. Residents of the original Taylor Apartments, including Jahayra Lewis, were given a preference for placement in the new building.

Lewis, a senior health care aide, lives in the Taylor Apartments with her 1-year old son.

"I love all the new things that came with the renovated Taylor One and Two apartments, which are brand new washer and dryers, a new dishwasher, wooden flooring, a community room and a brand new gym where you can exercise. And the management are very professional people. I'm very glad to be living here," Lewis said.

Mantello says reuniting Troy neighborhoods is the next step in the city’s revitalization process.

"Connecting South Troy to downtown to North Central. Think about it, folks, this is all going to be walkable. Connect with our second-to-none farmers market, our second-to-none waterfront. We will have walking trails all throughout here. Eventually south of here, the salt pile, which we've agreed to with American Rock Salt, will be moved. You are going to see this waterfront transform. This is a transformation project," said Mantello.