© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

AIC Prez Nicolle Cestero talks 'Pathway to Progress,' college's role in Springfield and challenges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published May 28, 2025 at 2:57 AM EDT
American International College President Nicolle Cestero was recently appointed to the role after serving as interim president for the past year. She was previously the college's executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief of staff before becoming AIC's 13th leader and first woman to hold the presidency earlier this month.
AIC
/
2025 Commencement
American International College President Nicolle Cestero was recently appointed to the role after serving as interim president for the past year. She was previously the college's executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief of staff before becoming AIC's 13th leader and first woman to hold the presidency earlier this month.

After serving in the interim for a year, Nicolle Cestero is officially the new president of American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. Cestero replaced Hubert Benitez and has been leading the college as it rolls out a strategy for responding to challenges being felt across higher ed — while bracing for even more at a federal level. WAMC spoke with AIC's leader about the 2,000-student campus and what role the college plays in the community.
Tags
News American International CollegeAICAIC President Nicolle Cesterohigher edhigher education
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos