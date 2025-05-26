New York's Office of General Services opens new exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans

Marking the 50th anniversary of the United States’ retreat from Vietnam, the New York State Department of General Services has a new exhibit honoring veterans at Empire State Plaza in Albany.

The exhibit features more than a dozen letters shared by Vietnam veterans and their families that were sent while they were stationed overseas.

The United States spent hundreds of billions of dollars on the war that divided the country.

Dale VanBenschoten is an Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1968. He says it’s nice to finally get recognition for his service.

“I landed in Oakland, California, and got off the plane and there was nothing but snotty nose, kids throwing stuff at us, giving us names, you know, and I just came back from a bad place doing some stuff I didn't want to do,” VanBenschoten said. “I felt like getting in that crowd and start doing the same thing, but I wanted to be in peace. And as of today, 78 years old, I'm still not in peace, because this sits with me for the rest of my life.”

Standing with VanBenschoten is Ron Dexter. Dexter and VanBenschoten were high school classmates.

“I didn't know he went to Vietnam until 10 years now, and we're neighbors still. That's how much you talked about Vietnam before now,” Dexter said.

Director of Curatorial and Visitor Services Joseph Maderia says curators put out a call for submissions and received an overwhelming response of letters and memorabilia. The exhibit features high-resolution images of letters and some original documents.

Maderia spoke with WAMC about a letter from a father to his infant daughter.

“He wanted to see her grow and mature and he wanted to come home and hear her say ‘daddy,’ but unfortunately he was killed before he got that chance,” Maderia said.

Joel Evans in the Executive Deputy Commissioner for the state’s Department of Veteran Services and a Navy vet. Evans, who served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, says the Vietnam War changed families.

“I remember what it felt like to be far from home in unfamiliar places, facing the unknown, and I remember the power of a letter,” Evans said. “Today with smartphones in every pocket, we take instant communication for granted, but in Vietnam, there were no texts, no emails, no video calls, there were only letters and they were everything. There were lifelines, hope folded into paper. They reminded you that someone was waiting, that someone remembered your name.”

Colonel James Tom is chief of the nation’s Vietnam War Commemoration Directors Action Group. Tom says in 2012, Congress and President Obama charged a team to lead the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war. As his time on the project comes to a close, Tom is encouraging everyone to respect veterans’ service and bravery.

“It's important for the nation that we never forget the mistakes that we make. OK? So, I'm going to ask all of us you see a Vietnam veteran, go ahead, simple phrase, just say, ‘Welcome home.’ It might be the first time he's ever heard it,” Tom said.

At the ceremony, around a dozen Vietnam vets were bestowed with a lapel pin honoring their service.

A handful of members of Albany High School’s color guard took part. Mlondani Mnyomoelwa is in 11th grade. He plans to serve in the Army after graduation. Reading the letters, he says he’s speechless.

“It makes me feel for them and how like their family felt,” Mnyomoelwa said. “And it also makes me wonder, how will my family feel if, if I was one of the soldiers that was in Vietnam.”

As of 2018, more than 1,600 American soldiers remain unaccounted for.

The exhibit is on display for the rest of the year.