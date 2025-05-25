© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Work-to-rule campaign ends as Northampton teachers reach tentative contract agreement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:38 PM EDT
By the time school buses began to roll in Monday morning, the standout came to an end as educators returned to the high school before the start of classes.
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC
FILE - NASE union members across the Northampton Public Schools system opted to end all voluntary work amid contract negotiations, starting Monday, May 12, 2025 - a campaign that ended three days in after the union reported a breakthrough.

Educators in Northampton, Mass. say their work-to-rule campaign has ended, three days after its launch.

The Northampton Association of School Employees announced Wednesday night that the union reached a "tentative financial agreement" with the city.

It came three days after union members at Northampton Public Schools ended all voluntary work, while staging standouts before the start of class.

Exact terms were not announced, though NASE initially sought yearly, six percent cost of living increases for two of its units and 8 percent increases for another four. That, and eight weeks of paid family medical/parental leave.

The union represents more than 500 NPS workers and another 60 at Smith Vocational, the latter of which recently settled their own contract talks.
Tags
News NorthamptonNorthampton Public SchoolsNorthampton Association of School Employees
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos
Related Content