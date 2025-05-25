Work-to-rule campaign ends as Northampton teachers reach tentative contract agreement

Educators in Northampton, Mass. say their work-to-rule campaign has ended, three days after its launch.

The Northampton Association of School Employees announced Wednesday night that the union reached a "tentative financial agreement" with the city.

It came three days after union members at Northampton Public Schools ended all voluntary work, while staging standouts before the start of class.

Exact terms were not announced, though NASE initially sought yearly, six percent cost of living increases for two of its units and 8 percent increases for another four. That, and eight weeks of paid family medical/parental leave.

The union represents more than 500 NPS workers and another 60 at Smith Vocational, the latter of which recently settled their own contract talks.